Wipro cuts salaries of freshers waiting to join by 50 percent, here's the new salary package

Despite having promised freshers hefty yearly salaries, Wipro is reducing the salaries of new hires. The software company initially stated that it would give freshmen who successfully finished their training at Wipro an annual payout of Rs 6.5 lakh. Yet, the official email sent to new recruiters states that the candidates are now required to accept a wage roughly 50% lower than what was originally offered.

Wipro fired freshmen earlier this year after they failed an internal test due to subpar performance.

All Wipro candidates who participated in the company's Velocity grads programme for this year have received the updated low-salary offer. The company is not pressuring the candidates to accept the offer and is giving them a specific amount of time to determine whether they want to join the team at a reduced wage or not.

Freshers received an onboarding email with a package of Rs 6.5 LPA and were waiting to be onboard on February 16, they got a deadline with a lower package i.e, 3.5 LPA and asked to revert back by February 20, reported MoneyControl.

(Also Read: State Bank of India: PIB alerts customers of the fake message by SBI impersonators)

The company further said in an email, “Currently, we have project engineers’ roles available for recruitment with an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh. If you choose to accept this offer, all previous offers will stand void.”

“If you choose to accept this offer, all previous offers will stand void. We encourage you to grab this opportunity as it is time-bound,” the email stated.

Candidates have the option to hang onto their initial offer if they decide not to accept the lower offer.

According to a candidate who received such an email and spoke with Moneycontrol that it was unjust because he and many other applicants had been waiting for the offer at Rs 6.5 LPA.

(Also Read: What is the 70/30 rule of budgeting and investing? Know details)

Due to the change in the macro environment and business requirements, meaning cutting costs and preserving the company’s future plans, the company is giving lower salaries to employees.

While some industry professionals have criticised the choice as unethical, Wipro claims that those just starting their careers now have "instant opportunity" to advance their knowledge and gain new skills.

In the meantime, Wipro is distributing 87% of the third-quarter FY23 variable pay for employees whose income is based on the success of the company.