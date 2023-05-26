Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Rishad Premji: Wipro Executive Chairman takes 50% pay cut, his annual salary is now…

This is the first time the Wipro boss has taken home a reduced salary since the pandemic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Rishad Premji: Wipro Executive Chairman takes 50% pay cut, his annual salary is now…
Rishad Premji: Wipro Executive Chairman takes 50% pay cut, his annual salary is now… | File Photo

Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman of IT giant Wiprok, has taken a massive pay cut that nearly halves his annual earnings from the previous year. Rishad, who is the son of Wipro founder Azim Premji, wll take away a compensation of less than 8 crore ($951,353) in the financial year 2022-23. 

Rishad has reportedly taken a voluntary pay cut in the view of the negative performance at Wipro’s IT services business, as per company filings. His current compensation at a little over $950,000 is nearly half from what Rishad earned a year before at $1.82 million ($1,819,022), media reports said as per Wipro’s annual report to the US SEC. 

Rishad Premji had earlier taken a 31% pay cut during the Covid-19 pandemic in the year 2019-20. His compensation was around $300,000 less that the earlier year at $0.68 million. This is the first time the Wipro boss has taken home a reduced salary since the pandemic.  

Premji did not receive any commission for FY 2023 as Wipro’s incremental consolidated net profit came in the negative. Premji has a 0.35% commission set on the incremental consolidated net profits of Wipro, it was reported.

Other top executives at Wipro also saw their compensation reduced. CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte’s compensation decreased by around 5% to $10 million from $10.52 million a year ago. CFO Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal’s earnings were reduced by nearly 32% from $1.6 million to 1 million.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 706 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.