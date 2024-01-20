Meet Pakistan's richest man, has much less wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

This man is Pakistan's richest man but his net worth is way less than India's richest man. See details here.

In 1947, India and Pakistan parted ways and became two separate geographical countries. Since then India has come a long while Pakistan lags far behind financially. Pakistan's lack of development can be attributed to its wrong policies and political instability. However, despite the dire situation of the country, there have been some who have made a mark in the business world.

Shahid Khan is Pakistan's richest man with a net worth of USD 11.7 billion (Rs 97,256 crore). If compared, he stands nowhere near India's richest man Mukesh Ambani whose whopping net worth is USD 104.8 billion (Rs 8,71,149 crore). Another of India's rich men is Gautam Adani whose net worth is Rs 6,46,712 crore.

Shahid Khan is a Pakistani-American businessman and sports giant. He owns Flex-N-Gate, a company that supplies motor vehicle components. Shahid Khan also owns Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham F.C. of the Premier League and is co-owner of the American wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Shahid Khan was born in Lahore, Pakistan. His upbringing was middle-class in Pakistan. In 1967, Khan moved to America to study at the University of Illinois. At the time, he was only 16 years old.

Lack of financial stability pushed him to take up odd jobs67 to survive in the foreign land. His first job as a dishwasher earned him USD 1.20 per hour at the time.

He graduated with a BSc in industrial engineering degree from Grainger College. During his graduation, he was already working at the Flex-N-Gate Corporation. After his graduation was complete, the company hired him as the engineering director.

Through hard work and dedication, he was able to save some of his own money and in 1980, he bought Flex-N-Gate from its former owners.

