Headlines

Meet Pakistan's richest man, has much less wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

'Biwiyon ka mazaak udana': Sania Mirza's remark from Pak TV show goes viral after Shoaib-Sana marriage - Watch

On Ram temple consecration day, Delhi AIIMS to be closed till 2:30 pm

India vs Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup: Saumy Pandey stars as India beat Bangladesh by 84 runs

Article 370 teaser: Yami Gautam fights corruption, 'business of terrorism' in Kashmir, fans call it ‘mind blowing’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Pakistan's richest man, has much less wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

'Biwiyon ka mazaak udana': Sania Mirza's remark from Pak TV show goes viral after Shoaib-Sana marriage - Watch

Who invented butter chicken? Delhi's 2 big restaurants reach High Court

Health benefits of eating kiwi

Players to record most centuries in U19 ODIs

Pakistani cricketers who married Indian female celebrities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Meet Bollywood villain who trained Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, quit films, became alcoholic; died a painful death at 47

Fighter advance booking collection crosses Rs 1 crore in just 12 hours, Hrithik, Deepika-starrer set for bumper opening

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but this actress was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Pakistan's richest man, has much less wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

This man is Pakistan's richest man but his net worth is way less than India's richest man. See details here.

article-main

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 10:26 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 1947, India and Pakistan parted ways and became two separate geographical countries. Since then India has come a long while Pakistan lags far behind financially. Pakistan's lack of development can be attributed to its wrong policies and political instability. However, despite the dire situation of the country, there have been some who have made a mark in the business world. 

Shahid Khan is Pakistan's richest man with a net worth of USD 11.7 billion (Rs 97,256 crore). If compared, he stands nowhere near India's richest man Mukesh Ambani whose whopping net worth is USD 104.8 billion (Rs 8,71,149 crore).  Another of India's rich men is Gautam Adani whose net worth is Rs 6,46,712 crore. 

Shahid Khan is a Pakistani-American businessman and sports giant. He owns Flex-N-Gate, a company that supplies motor vehicle components. Shahid Khan also owns  Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham F.C. of the Premier League and is co-owner of the American wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW). 

Shahid Khan was born in Lahore, Pakistan.  His upbringing was middle-class in Pakistan. In 1967, Khan moved to America to study at the University of Illinois. At the time, he was only 16 years old. 

Lack of financial stability pushed him to take up odd jobs67 to survive in the foreign land. His first job as a dishwasher earned him USD 1.20 per hour at the time. 

He graduated with a BSc in industrial engineering degree from Grainger College. During his graduation, he was already working at the Flex-N-Gate Corporation. After his graduation was complete, the company hired him as the engineering director. 

Through hard work and dedication, he was able to save some of his own money and in 1980, he bought Flex-N-Gate from its former owners. 

Read: Meet man who is set to become CEO of PepsiCo India, not from IIT, IIM, his net worth is…

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Jai Shri Ram': Nayanthara breaks silence on Annapoorani controversy, says 'did not expect' film...

Meet IIM graduate, former Army officer, who worked with Salman Khan in Rs 900 crore film, he’s nephew of...

Viral video of school teacher dancing to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students impresses internet

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film gets its digital release but there's a catch

Amazon faces notice for misleading consumers with 'Ram Temple Prasad' sweets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE