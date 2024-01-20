Headlines

Meet man who is set to become CEO of PepsiCo India, not from IIT, IIM, his net worth is…

Jagrut Kotecha has been appointed as the new CEO of PepsiCo India.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 07:14 PM IST

Edited by

PepsiCo India, a leading company in the food and beverage industries, has appointed Jagrut Kotecha as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in India. Kotecha will succeed Ahmed Al Sheikh. The move came after the company's outgoing CEO, Ahmed Al Shaikh, was given responsibility for the Middle East branch. Kotecha currently serves as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for PepsiCo in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA).

PepsiCo India wrote on X: “PepsiCo India is thrilled to welcome Jagrut Kotecha as its new CEO. This leadership change, reflecting PepsiCo's dynamic and forward-thinking global approach, marks a new era of innovation and visionary leadership.”

Kotecha graduated from the University of Mumbai with a BE in Chemical Engineering. At SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), he completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) in marketing. From 1992 to 1994, he worked in Cadbury India's sales department. He began working in PepsiCo India's sales and marketing department in 1994. He held a number of sales and marketing positions before being promoted to regional sales manager in 1997 and marketing manager for Western Snacks until 1999.

Since 2011, Kotecha has held several positions at PepsiCo, including General Manager-Country Manager Thailand from 2011 to September 2016, VP-Snacks Category India Region from October 2016 to May 2019, VP Global Affordable Platforms-Foods from June 2019 to December 2019, and Senior Vice President Chief Commercial Officer—AMESA since January 2020.

PepsiCo's market capitalization is currently around Rs 18 lakh crore, but no concrete information is available about Jagrut Kotecha's net worth, which is reported to be in the several crores.

