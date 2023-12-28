Headlines

Mukesh Ambani vows to take his Rs 1763000 crore firm to list of world's top 10 companies, says Reliance will...

He said Reliance is now aiming to consolidate a place among global leaders in digital data platforms and AI adoption.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

Reliance is among the largest companies in India with a market cap of Rs 1763000 crore as of December 28. The company's chairman billionaire Mukesh Ambani has created businesses ranging from the world's largest single-location oil refining complex to the nation's largest mobile network operators in just a few years. Ambani has now claimed that his group Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will never be complacent and will grow to be among the top 10 business conglomerates in the world.

He addressed employees on Reliance Family Day on December 28, the birthday of the group's founder Dhirubhai Ambani. He said Reliance is now aiming to consolidate a place among global leaders in digital data platforms and AI adoption. "Today, the domestic and global environments for business are changing very fast. There is simply no room for complacency," he said. "Reliance was never complacent in the past, and Reliance will never be complacent in future," he added. 

Reliance, he said, is known for "disrupting the market through constant innovation and reinvention." Starting with a small textile manufacturing unit in Mumbai, Reliance did backward integration -- it ventured into petrochemicals (which provide feedstock for textiles) and became the nation's largest producer. It then set up an oil refinery -- the largest in the country and expanded it to being the world's biggest single-location oil refining complex.

READ | Meet man who worked as civil servant for 38 years, now set to lead Rs 3790000 crore company as...

In 2005, it entered the retail sector and is now the largest operator of grocery stores, hypermarkets, and online retail in the country. In 2016, it launched telecom service Jio, which quickly became the largest operator in India and the third largest in the world. Today, Reliance is building giga-scale factories for new energy businesses and has also forayed into financial services.

(With inputs from PTI)

