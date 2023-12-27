Headlines

Meet man who worked as civil servant for 38 years, now set to lead Rs 3790000 crore company as...

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 07:33 PM IST

Photo: Kotak Mahindra Bank
Many civil servants, including IAS and IPS, joined top companies in India after serving the country for several years. Some even resigned from their prestigious job to start their own business. They are also guiding big companies as chairman or managing director. One such person is CS Rajan, a former IAS officer of the 1978 batch. He is now set to lead Kotak Mahindra Bank as chairman for two years from January 1, 2024. The bank announced Wednesday that the Reserve Bank has approved his appointment for the top post of the company. 

Who is CS Rajan?

Rajan retired as Chief Secretary of the Government of Rajasthan in 2016 after serving as a civil servant for 38 years. His full name is Chandra Shekhar Rajan. His appointment as the next part-time chairman of the board follows the retirement of incumbent Prakash Apte, whose term expires on December 31, 2023. Rajan is currently an Independent Director on the board of the bank since October 2022. He will now lead the bank whose market cap is Rs 3790000 crore (3.79 trillion INR) as of December 27.

After he retired from active service, he served as advisor to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan for a period of two and half years. Rajan was appointed as director by the Government of India on the board of IL&FS in October 2018. He took over as Managing Director of IL&FS in April 2019. He is currently the Non-Executive Chairman of the company. As a civil servant, he served in leadership roles for 12 years in key infrastructure sectors such as energy, and highways. He also worked for 14 years in the agriculture and rural development sector.

