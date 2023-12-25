Meet man who studied in US, now leads Rs 93763 crore pharma company in India, his net worth is...

Satish joined the company in 1993 and since then has held positions in the Rs 93763 crore pharma company.

The second generation of several business empires in India is successfully expanding their business empires. Since taking reign of the family business, they took it to the next level. One such person is Satish Reddy, chairman of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. The pharma company was founded by his late father K Anji Reddy in 1984. Today, Satish runs the company which has a market cap of Rs 93,763 crore as of December 22.

Satish joined the company in 1993 and since then has held positions. He holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Osmania University and an MS in Medicinal Chemistry from Purdue University, US. According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires Ranking, his net worth is Rs 13300 crore as of December 25. He has a minority stake in the company. Satish has played a key role in shaping policies concerning the pharmaceutical sector that include India’s patent law, drug pricing and important amendments to the Drugs & Cosmetics Act.

Satish led the organization’s transition from a uni-focused manufacturer of APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) to a company that moved up the value-chain with a diverse product portfolio of Finished Dosage Formulations. He oversaw the expansion and establishment of a strong footprint for Dr. Reddy’s finished dosage products in Russia, China and other emerging markets.

Satish drives the organization's CSR initiatives as he is the chairman of Dr. Reddy’s Foundation. He is a Trustee of the Naandi Foundation, which works in the areas of child rights and education, safe drinking water, agriculture export marketing support. He is also one of the Directors of Dr. Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences, the not- for-profit institute engaged in pioneering and innovative research in unifying areas of chemistry, biology and chemical biology.

