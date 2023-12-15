Headlines

Business

Mukesh Ambani may lose title of India's richest person, Gautam Adani is just behind by...

The surge in stock of Adani group has also helped Gautam Adani to climb the spots in Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

After losing the title of richest man in India this year, Gautam Adani is now vying to regain it. He has gained $18.8 billion in the last two weeks due to the surge in his stocks, and he is now just $7 billion away from surpassing Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth is presently $92.3 billion.

Adani's wealth had taken a hit following the Hindenburg allegations, which is determined by the value of his nine listed entities. Now that the majority of those issues have been put on hold, his wealth is slowly catching up to that of the Reliance chief.

The increase in the Adani Group's shares has also helped Gautam Adani in moving up the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI) rankings. Gautam Adani is now the second richest person in Asia and the fifteenth richest person worldwide with a net worth of 82.5 billion dollars.

Despite moving up to the second-richest Asian position, Gautam Adani still lags behind Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth is presently estimated to be around 95.5 billion dollars, by almost 13 billion dollars. For those who don't know, Gautam Adani previously dethroned Mukesh Ambani as the richest Indian.

