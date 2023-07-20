Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm to launch lingerie brand selling products at just Rs 85

Manipur video shocker: Fake news led to women being paraded naked, raped; victim’s teen brother killed

UNIQLO to open it's first store in Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm to launch lingerie brand selling products at just Rs 85

Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to 57 countries; check full list here

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm to launch lingerie brand selling products at just Rs 85

Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail has plans to launch a new beauty and lingerie brand in India called Blush Lace, which will give tough competition to Nykaa, Clovia, and Zivame.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

After making a splash in the beauty and skincare industry by launching Tira Beauty, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani’s company Reliance Retail has plans to launch a new venture, this time entering the lingerie market with a potential new brand Blush Lace.

According to a report by Fortune India, Reliance Retail, which is headed by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, is expected to enter the lingerie market by piloting their new brand Blush Lace, with affordable prices and premium quality design being their prime objective.

The beauty-cum-lingerie brand Blush Lace will be giving tough competition to popular lingerie brands in India such as Clovia, Zivame, Amante, and even Nykaa Fashion by selling products for as low as Rs 85, according to the Fortune report.

Isha Ambani’s lingerie brand Blush Lace will be making inroads in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, aiming to open hundreds of stores across the country. This comes just months after Tira Beauty was launched by Isha Ambani, offering discounted beauty products.

Blush Lace will tie up with brands such as Lakme, LÓreal, Marks and Spencers, Clovia, Amante, and other cosmetics and lingerie brands across India, offering major discounts and products will be priced as low as Rs 85 for some brands.

The idea to launch Blush Lace came to Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani when Reliance Retail failed to secure a deal with Arvind Fashion to acquire the Indian license to sell products of French luxury beauty brand Sephora.

However, the launch of Blush Lace can be another feather in the cap of the father-daughter business duo running Reliance Retail, which currently has revenue of over Rs 2.60 lakh crore. This new venture will compete with Falguni Nayar’s Nykaa and Vineeta Singh’s Sugar Cosmetics.

It is expected that Reliance Retail’s Blush Lace will be opening its first store in Mumbai sometime this year.

READ | Mukesh Ambani’s rare photo from his school days surfaces online, exudes billionaire’s confidence

