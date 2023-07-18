Mukesh Ambani’s rare photo from his school days surfaces online, exudes billionaire’s confidence

Mukesh Ambani's image is decades old, but one can easily spot him as he exudes the same confidence and determination that is seen in him now.

Mukesh Ambani is one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists and the richest person in Asia. He is the chairman and managing director of India's most valuable company by market value, Reliance Industries. Mukesh Ambani currently lives in the world’s most expensive private residential property Antilia which is worth over Rs 15,000 crore. Mukesh and his family that includes Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, Prithvi Ambani and Veda Ambani, live together in Antilia and are often in the limelight for their extravagant lifestyle and charitable acts. Although we have seen Mukesh Ambani in either a suit or Indian kurta, a rare image of the billionaire from his school days shows a different side.

An Instagram fan account dedicated to Ambanis shared an image where Mukesh Ambani can be seen posing with his classmates. The image is black and white and the young Ambani can be seen standing in the school’s playground for the image. Just like other kids, Mukesh Ambani is wearing all-white school uniform with a belt, tie and formal shoes.

Although the image of Mukesh Ambani is decades old, one can easily spot him as he exudes the same confidence and determination that is seen in him now. Mukesh Amabni was born in Yemen and came to India in 1958. Although his father Dhirubhai Ambani was a growing businessman, the family lives a very modest lifestyle. During his childhood, Mukesh Ambani never received an allowance.