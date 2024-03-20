Mukesh Ambani-backed firm gave 52 times return in 5 years, shares jumped by Rs...

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani has invested in a company that has given investors 28 times the return on their investments in just 52 months. Here we are talking about Mukesh Ambani-backed Alok Industries, a Mumbai-based textile manufacturing company, that was incorporated in 1986.

Since Mukesh Ambani became associated with Alok Industries, the company has become a profit-making machine for shareholders. In October 2019, Alok Industries' share was ₹1.4, which has now reached ₹28 per share. In about 52 months, the company has provided investors with a return of 1900%. If an investor had invested Rs 10,000 in this stock, its value would now be Rs 2,00,000.

In the last year, Alok Industries' share has seen a growth of more than 114%. Whereas in the current year, the company has given investors a return of 31%. In the month of March, there was a 3.5% decrease in the company's share, while in February, there was an 11% decrease. If we talk about January, investors received a return of nearly 52%. On January 9, Alok Industries' share reached a high of ₹39.05 per share. Currently, the company's share is more than 28% lower than this level. On the other hand, the low of the company's 52 weeks is ₹10.90 per share, and the company's share has seen an increase of more than 156% from this level.

Reliance Industries is a promoter and holds 40.01% of equity share capital of Alok Industries.