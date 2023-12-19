Headlines

Meet one of world's richest men, once a delivery boy, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, more wealth than Ratan Tata, Adani

Born on March 29, 1936, Amancio Ortega's father worked as a labourer in the railways, while his mother was a homemaker.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

Among the world's wealthiest individuals, there stands a figure sandwiched between India's Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani – Amancio Ortega. This Spanish retail tycoon claims the 14th spot among the global elite. Ortega boasts an astonishing net worth of $85.4 billion (Rs 7,10,288 crore) and is richer than Adani and Ratan Tata.

Born on March 29, 1936, Ortega's father worked as a labourer in the railways, while his mother was a homemaker. At just 13 years old, he started working as a delivery boy in a clothing store. He later became an assistant in a tailor shop, where he learned the intricacies of the clothing business. He eventually opened a clothing store catering to affluent customers and ventured into the bathrobe business in 1963. In 1975, he opened the first Zara store, marking the beginning of an unprecedented success story.

A decade later, in 1985, Ortega established Inditex as a holding company. Between 1988 and 1990, he expanded his business to Portugal, France, and the United States. He later launched brands like Pull&Bear and Bershka, and acquired Massimo Dutti and Stradivarius. Through an IPO in 2001, Inditex raised $2.7 billion. By 2010, the company had opened over 5,000 stores in 77 countries. Ortega received dividends exceeding $10 billion as of 2001.

Using the dividend earnings, Ortega invested in premium offices and retail properties across major cities in Spain, the United States, and Europe. Renowned worldwide for his business strategy, Inditex became one of the most trustworthy companies globally. Ortega is known for not spending excessively on advertising. In 2011, he stepped down from the chairman's position of the company. It is speculated that his daughter, Marta Ortega Perez, may take over the reins of Inditex. Marta began her career in the company as a salesperson.

