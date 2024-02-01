Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman who leads Rs 50132 crore govt company, she's first female to...

Not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, this director to make romantic drama with fresh cast for Yash Raj Films

Budget 2024: Social media reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements with funny memes that have gone viral; check here

Meet woman who claims to be heir to Rs 2531 crore company, she hired detective to...

Meet China's richest man who once worked as construction worker, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who leads Rs 50132 crore govt company, she's first female to...

Not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, this director to make romantic drama with fresh cast for Yash Raj Films

Budget 2024: Social media reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements with funny memes that have gone viral; check here

Signs and symptoms of dehydration in winter 

10 animals that suck blood

8 desserts made from Indian vegetables

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, this director to make romantic drama with fresh cast for Yash Raj Films

Meet actor, son of driver, who started working at 16, earned Rs 50 as first pay, is now charging Rs 150 crore

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who leads Rs 50132 crore govt company, she's first female to...

She has an all-round experience in the fields of human resources, civil construction and civil contracts.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 08:57 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Women have been setting new records in the country. For the first time, an all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services marched on Kartavya Path on Republic Day 2024. Now another woman has marked a historic milestone as the first female to lead any hydro Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) within the Indian power sector. Her name is Geeta Kapur. She has taken the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of state-owned Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL). Earlier, she was holding the charge of Director (Personnel) of the PSU which is involved in hydroelectric power generation and transmission. 

Before this, Kapur made history in 2018 as the first full-time female Director in SJVN. When she joined SJVN in 1992 she was the first female Personnel Officer to join the company. The 59-year-old belongs to Shimla. Kapur is an alumnus of the Himachal Pradesh University Business School, Shimla. She holds an MBA specialising in human resource management. Kapur has more than 31 years of dedicated services in SJVN. She has an all-round experience in the fields of human resources, civil construction and civil contracts.

With her invaluable experience in human resources, Kapur has been instrumental in formulating policies, defining standard operating procedures and spearheading wage settlement with unions, it said. She led the company to the prestigious 'Great Place To Work' list in January 2024.

READ | Meet China's richest man who once worked as construction worker, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Temple not tourist or picnic spot': Madras HC on banning entry of non-Hindus in Palani temples

Meet actress who worked with Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, quit acting after few films due to..

Meet man who owns India's most expensive vehicle number plate, not Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh, he paid...

Day after Sarfaraz gets maiden India call-up, brother Musheer Khan joins Shikhar Dhawan in U-19 WC elite list

Budget 2024: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier; know here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE