Meet woman who leads Rs 50132 crore govt company, she's first female to...

Women have been setting new records in the country. For the first time, an all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services marched on Kartavya Path on Republic Day 2024. Now another woman has marked a historic milestone as the first female to lead any hydro Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) within the Indian power sector. Her name is Geeta Kapur. She has taken the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of state-owned Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL). Earlier, she was holding the charge of Director (Personnel) of the PSU which is involved in hydroelectric power generation and transmission.

Before this, Kapur made history in 2018 as the first full-time female Director in SJVN. When she joined SJVN in 1992 she was the first female Personnel Officer to join the company. The 59-year-old belongs to Shimla. Kapur is an alumnus of the Himachal Pradesh University Business School, Shimla. She holds an MBA specialising in human resource management. Kapur has more than 31 years of dedicated services in SJVN. She has an all-round experience in the fields of human resources, civil construction and civil contracts.

With her invaluable experience in human resources, Kapur has been instrumental in formulating policies, defining standard operating procedures and spearheading wage settlement with unions, it said. She led the company to the prestigious 'Great Place To Work' list in January 2024.

