Meet man who led Rs 6,00,000 crore firm, got over Rs 48 crore salary, founded AI-based startup, he is…

Founded by Narayana Murthy, Infosys is one of the biggest tech companies in India with a market cap of more than Rs 6 trillion. Over the decades, Infosys has been led by few of the greatest minds in India and one of them was Vishal Sikka, who was the managing director and CEO of Infosys from August 2014 to 2017. Infosys currently has a market cap of more than Rs 6 trillion and Vishal Sikka has played a significant role to take the company to this height.

Vishal Sikka was born in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh. After his birth, the family moved to Gujarat where he did his schooling. For his graduation, Sikka joined the bachelors in Computer Engineering course at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda but left to pursue B.S. in Computer Science from Syracuse University in New York. After his graduation, Sikka completed his Ph.D. in 1996 from Stanford University.

After completing his education, Sikka landed a job at Xerox's research labs where he stayed for a while before he founded two startups and sold them to big companies. After selling his second startup Bodha.com to Peregrine Systems, Sikka joined the company as area vice-president. After a brief stint there, Sikka joined SAP in 2002 and stayed there for more than a decade. In his 12 years at SAP, Sikka held several senior leadership roles including becoming SAP’s first-ever CTO in 2007. As CTO, Sikka was responsible for overall technology architecture and ensuring coherence in SAP’s product strategy.

Among other things, Vishal Sikka is credited with creating SAP’s breakthrough in-memory data platform SAP HANA, the fastest growing product in SAP’s history. Vishal Sikka was appointed as Infosys CEO and MD in 2014 and he served as the company head till 2017. During his tenure, he was one of the highest paid CEOs in the country with a salary package of more than Rs 48 crore.

Currently, Sikka is involved in his own AI company called Vianai that he founded in 2019.