Headlines

Elevate your kids wardrobe with these cute dresses

Meet man whose net worth jumped to Rs 9200 crore after Chandrayaan-3 success, his wife is…

Viral video: Schoolgirl’s flawless classical dance to 'Mere Dholna' wows internet, watch

Meet man who led Rs 6,00,000 crore firm, got over Rs 48 crore salary, founded AI-based startup, he is…

‘He can surely…’:Irfan Pathan slams selectors for snubbing Umran Malik from South Africa tour

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Elevate your kids wardrobe with these cute dresses

Viral video: Schoolgirl’s flawless classical dance to 'Mere Dholna' wows internet, watch

Meet man who led Rs 6,00,000 crore firm, got over Rs 48 crore salary, founded AI-based startup, he is…

8 health benefits of eating groundnut

7 Plant-based vegan milk options

Foods for children to gain weight naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Karan Johar slams Mannara Chopra for 'having double standards', calls her hypocrite: 'Jiska siirf ek hi kaam hai...'

Watch: Mrunal Thakur left in shock after Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's vacation pics shown at Hi Nanna event

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who led Rs 6,00,000 crore firm, got over Rs 48 crore salary, founded AI-based startup, he is…

Infosys currently has a market cap of more than Rs 6 trillion and Vishal Sikka has played a significant role to take the company to this height.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Founded by Narayana Murthy, Infosys is one of the biggest tech companies in India with a market cap of more than Rs 6 trillion. Over the decades, Infosys has been led by few of the greatest minds in India and one of them was Vishal Sikka, who was the managing director and CEO of Infosys from August 2014 to 2017. Infosys currently has a market cap of more than Rs 6 trillion and Vishal Sikka has played a significant role to take the company to this height.

Vishal Sikka was born in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh. After his birth, the family moved to Gujarat where he did his schooling. For his graduation, Sikka joined the bachelors in Computer Engineering course at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda but left to pursue B.S. in Computer Science from Syracuse University in New York. After his graduation, Sikka completed his Ph.D. in 1996 from Stanford University.

After completing his education, Sikka landed a job at Xerox's research labs where he stayed for a while before he founded two startups and sold them to big companies. After selling his second startup Bodha.com to Peregrine Systems, Sikka joined the company as area vice-president. After a brief stint there, Sikka joined SAP in 2002 and stayed there for more than a decade. In his 12 years at SAP, Sikka held several senior leadership roles including becoming SAP’s first-ever CTO in 2007. As CTO, Sikka was responsible for overall technology architecture and ensuring coherence in SAP’s product strategy.

Among other things, Vishal Sikka is credited with creating SAP’s breakthrough in-memory data platform SAP HANA, the fastest growing product in SAP’s history. Vishal Sikka was appointed as Infosys CEO and MD in 2014 and he served as the company head till 2017. During his tenure, he was one of the highest paid CEOs in the country with a salary package of more than Rs 48 crore.

Currently, Sikka is involved in his own AI company called Vianai that he founded in 2019.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man whose net worth went down by Rs 210000 crore in one year, comes to push his Rs 18 lakh crore firm, he is...

Khushi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘absurd’ outfit at fashion event: ‘Giving crow vibes…’

Viral video: Leopard protects baby deer from hyena threat, watch

India's highest paid TV actress, is married to a millionaire, earns huge amount per week, her fees is...

Meet India's youngest women entrepreneur, who co-founded Rs 9,800 crore firm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE