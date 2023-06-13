Search icon
Meet Virat Kohli's billionaire business partner who owns Rs 7,090 crore IPL team

RCB star player Virat Kohli has invested in multiple businesses and startups, and one of his most significant business partners is a very famous billionaire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Meet Virat Kohli's billionaire business partner who owns Rs 7,090 crore IPL team
Virat Kohli with business partner Sanjiv Goenka (Photo - RP SG Group)

Royal Challengers Bangalore star player Virat Kohli, apart from being one of the most accomplished cricketers in India, also has a deep interest in business. His business ventures are spread across the country, and he also partnered up with a known billionaire – Sanjiv Goenka.

While Virat Kohli has several business ventures and ideas, he decided to be business partners with Sanjiv Goenka, who already has a firm hand in business and is the Chairperson of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, one of the leading businesses in India.

Virat Kohli and billionaire Sanjiv Goenka have been partnering on several business ventures since 2017 when the Virat Kohli Foundation and RP Sanjiv Goenka group paired up for the Indian Sports Honours Awards. The two also held a celebrity golf tournament in 2017.

Apart from this, Virat Kohli was also the brand ambassador of Too Yumm, the popular snacking brand headed by Sanjiv Goenka’s RP SG Group, which has an asset base of nearly Rs 50,000 crore and steady revenue of Rs 35,451 crore.

All about Sanjiv Goenka and his business

Sanjiv Goenka is the business partner of Virat Kohli, but he himself runs a multi-billion dollar company called the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, which is spread across several industries such as power, energy, FMCG, media and entertainment, and education.

As of 2023, the revenue of the RPSG Group stands at over USD 4.3 billion, which translates to over Rs 35,451 crore. Sanjiv Goenka’s individual net worth stands at over USD 2.2 billion, which comes out to Rs 17,300 crore, according to Forbes.

Further, it is interesting to know that Sanjiv Goenka is the owner of Virat Kohli’s rival IPL team Lucknow Super Giants. The RPSG Group bought out the LSG in a bid of Rs 7090 crore, making it one of the most valued IPL teams out of all the franchises, according to Zee Business.

