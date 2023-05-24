Search icon
Meet Sanjiv Goenka, owner of LSG with a net worth of Rs 16,500 crore, check Mukesh Ambani connection

Sanjiv Goenka's investment in the Lucknow franchise is said to be nine times more than what Mukesh Ambani spent to acquire the Mumbai Indians.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

Meet Sanjiv Goenka, owner of LSG with a net worth of Rs 16,500 crore, check Mukesh Ambani connection
Sanjiv Goenka (File Photo)

In October 2021, Sanjiv Goenka made headlines by shelling out nearly a billion dollars to acquire the Lucknow franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His bid of Rs 7090 crore outshone Gautam Adani's Rs 5100 crore, making him the proud owner of one of the most coveted teams in the IPL.

Interestingly, Sanjiv Goenka's investment in the Lucknow franchise is said to be nine times more than what Mukesh Ambani spent to acquire the Mumbai Indians. This staggering figure has left many in awe of Goenka's financial prowess and his unwavering commitment to the IPL.

In a press conference, Sanjiv Goenka expressed his admiration for Mukesh Ambani's exceptional execution skills, compassion, and ability to connect with the masses. He went on to say that he considers Ambani as his inspiration, as very few people can think like him.

Who is Sanjiv Goenka?

Sanjiv Goenka, the esteemed chairman of the RPSG group, leads a workforce of over 50,000 individuals across a diverse range of industries. The company boasts a strong presence in carbon black, power, IT, retail products, media, entertainment, sports, education, and infrastructure. Goenka's impressive credentials include serving on the board of IIT Kharagpur, a prestigious institution of higher learning.

According to the Economic Times, the RPSG group generates a staggering revenue of over Rs 32,000 crores. Furthermore, the company's asset base is valued at an impressive 4 billion dollars. 

Notably, Goenka's brother, Harsh Goenka, is also a prominent billionaire in his own right. As reported by The Asian Age, Harsh Goenka assumed the role of chairman of the RPG Group, while Sanjiv established the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Education and family

Sanjiv Goenka, a native of Kolkata, attended St. Xavier's College where he earned his Bachelors of Commerce degree in 1981. He is happily married to Preeti, a skilled interior designer, and together they have been blessed with two children, Shashwat and Avarna.

House and business

The esteemed business magnate, Sanjiv Goenka, possesses a lavish bungalow situated in the prestigious Lutyens area of Delhi. This opulent abode is considered one of the most exorbitant residences in the capital.

His entrepreneurial ventures include the renowned supermarket chain, Spencer's, and the popular snacks brand, Too Yumm. Additionally, he is the mastermind behind the esteemed Open magazine.

Net worth

As reported by Forbes, his net worth amounts to 210 million dollars, which is equivalent to approximately RS 16,500 crore.

