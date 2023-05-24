Search icon
Watch: Rishabh Pant makes a surprise entry at Mumbai airport, obliges fans with selfies; video goes viral

Pant suffered a life-threatening accident in December 2022 while driving from Delhi to Rourkee. The incident resulted in the tearing of three ligaments in his knee, requiring multiple surgeries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

Image Source: Instagram @viralbhayani

Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant, was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport accompanied by a few fans and his entourage. Despite sporting a knee brace on his right knee, the southpaw appeared to be walking comfortably without the aid of crutches.

Unfortunately, Pant suffered a life-threatening accident in December 2022 while driving from Delhi to Rourkee. The incident resulted in the tearing of three ligaments in his knee, requiring multiple surgeries to fully recover. As a result, the young cricketer has been unable to participate in professional cricket since December 2022 and is expected to miss most of the competitive action this year.

A video clip of Pant's airport appearance was shared on Instagram by the account named Viral Bhayani.

Watch:

Over the past two years, the 24-year-old cricketer has cemented his position as one of the most formidable match-winners for team India. His exceptional performances, particularly in the two Test series wins in Australia, have earned him widespread recognition and admiration. Regardless of the bowling attack and conditions, this southpaw has consistently demonstrated his ability to play aggressively in red-ball cricket and take calculated risks.

During a recent interaction with IANS in February, Pant shared that he has learned to appreciate the simple pleasures in life since a harrowing incident. He now relishes living in the moment and cherishing every experience.

"It is hard for me to say if everything around me has become more positive or even negative. However, I've gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now. Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine. My biggest realisation and message would be that feeling blessed every day is also a blessing, and that's the mindset I've adopted since my setback and being able to enjoy every moment which comes my way is a takeaway I have for myself."

During the period when Pant was not available, KS Bharat took on the role of wicketkeeper for the Indian Test cricket team.

