Meet man who gave up IAS dream, left high-paying job to build Rs 40,000 crore company in 6 years using...

Startup culture is growing rapidly in the country and many young entrepreneurs are progressing rapidly in this field. There are many young Indian entrepreneurs who are getting funding not only from the country but also from abroad. Young entrepreneurs like Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal are also included in this list. Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Brnwal are alumni of IIT Delhi and the duo are the co-founder of highly successful e-commerce platform Meesho. Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal launched Meesho a few years after passing out from IIT. Meesho is a hyperlocal, on-demand fashion marketplace.

Vidit Aatrey’s first startup failed to fly but he and Sanjeev Barnwal learned a lot of things from its failure, Vidit learnt small businessmen in the country were using social media to sell their products, but were not getting much success and keeping this in mind, Vidit Aatrey launched Meesho with Sanjeev Barnwal in 2015.

After completing his graduation from IIT, Vidit Aatrey got a high-paying job in ITC and after working in ITC in Chennai, Vidit Aatrey moved to Bengaluru and that’s when he decided to launch his own company. He then called Sanjeev Barnwal, who was working in Tokyo and the two then joined hands to launch Meesho.

Vidit Aatrey comes from a lower middle class family, His father, Ravi Datt Sharma, was an employee of Delhi Jal Board and the family lived in a government-quarter-style two-bedroom apartment in Delhi. Vidit Aatrey’s father encouraged him to become an IAS officer and he had planned to appear in UPSC exam.

But after studying in IIT, Aatrey realised that he is not cut out for a government job and he started looking for business ideas and this Meesho was born.

Meesho works on a unique model where the "seller" gets a chance to build a market place on the app. They link their Facebook pages to Meesho, chat with customers through WhatsApp and Meesho takes care of the delivery and earns by charging commission from the sellers. Anyone can register their account with Meesho and can generate links of products available on Meesho app.

In 2021, Meesho raised over USD 870 million in two tranches from Fidelity, SoftBank and B Capital. Meesho was valued at USD 4.9 billion in September 2021.