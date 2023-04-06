Meet Venky Mysore, Shah Rukh Khan's right-hand, ex-cricketer who runs KKR, Red Chillies, his net worth is...

Venky Mysore is believed to be the brains behind KKR's decision to buy the Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders is the most popular team in Indian Premier League (IPL). The team won the coveted title in 2012 and 2014. The team's finances and operations are being managed by Venky Mysore, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company and Shah Rukh Khan's trusted employee.

Shah Rukh Khan is the owner of KKR. He also owns Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited, one of the country's premier film production houses.

Venky is the CEO of Red Chillies as well.

Venky Mysore was born in Karnataka's Mysore. In his formative years, he was on the verge of making it to the Ranji Trophy. However, he honoured his father's wishes and left cricket for good. He later completed his MBA. As fate would have it, he ended up managing a cricket team.

In the year 2010, Venky Mysore was the Managing Director of MetLife India when quit everything and joined Shah Rukh Khan's KKR.

According to media reports, Mysore's net worth is around Rs 14 crore. However, there is no official confirmation on this.

His wife's name is Veena. They have three children.

He is believed to be the brains behind KKR's decision to buy the Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders.

He did his MBA in Marketing and Finance from the University of Madras.

Venky Mysore was a massive name in the insurance industry before he joined KKR. He worked in the industry for over 25 years. He remained with MetLife for over 21 years.

He reportedly migrated to the US. He also played for the University of Madras.

He was also the director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bengaluru.

According to Forbes, KKR's net worth was $1.1 billion and revenue was $41.2 million. Its income was 14.1 million dollars.