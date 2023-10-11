Meet teen, who was rejected 16 times by universities despite being topper, gets hired by Google for the role of...

Headlines

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 date revised due to wedding rush; check details

Kartik Aaryan 'most likely' to appear on Koffee With Karan 8, despite his alleged fallout with Karan Johar: Report

Viral video: Desi woman raises temperature with scintillating dance to Getup Jawani, watch

Israel’s hard-hitting retaliation after Hamas attack: Gaza neighborhoods leveled, impending blackout

Meet woman who works in Rs 1,92,000 crore company, daughter-in-law of India's richest pharma billionaire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: Death toll crosses 3000 in Gaza, Hamas threatens to Kill Israeli hostages

Israel-Palestine War: Antony Blinken to travel to Israel in display of solidarity after Hamas attack

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 date revised due to wedding rush; check details

10 Famous scientists who never received Nobel Prize

Upcoming box office clashes of 2023

7 deadliest plants in the world that can kill you

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Israel Hamas War: Death toll crosses 3000 in Gaza, Hamas threatens to Kill Israeli hostages

Israel-Palestine War: Antony Blinken to travel to Israel in display of solidarity after Hamas attack

Israel Hamas War: Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel continues complete siege, UN concerned

Kartik Aaryan 'most likely' to appear on Koffee With Karan 8, despite his alleged fallout with Karan Johar: Report

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet teen, who was rejected 16 times by universities despite being topper, gets hired by Google for the role of...

Stanley Zhong, age 18, received a job offer from Google, one of the top IT companies in the world. Out of the 18 colleges Stanley applied to after graduating from high school, 16 of them rejected him.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rejection and failure are necessary steps on the path to success, but only for those who are willing to learn from them. To promote further innovation in the field of digital technology, major tech companies like Google, Microsoft, and others increasingly want such enthusiasts.

One of the IT giant's most recent hires has garnered media attention. Stanley Zhong, age 18, received a job offer from Google, one of the top IT companies in the world. Out of the 18 colleges Stanley applied to after graduating from high school, 16 of them rejected him.

Who is Stanley Zhong?

Stanley Zhong, a student from Palo Alto, California, was turned down for admission by MIT, Stanford, and other universities despite having a SAT score of 1590 out of 1600. Zhong, a 2023 alumnus of his hometown's Gunn High School, started his own e-signing firm, RabbitSign, while still a student.

 "Well, some of them (the rejection letters) were undoubtedly expected. You do realise that Stanford and MIT are what they are, don't you? I genuinely believed that I had a strong chance of getting into some of the state colleges, but it turns out that I just had a little probability of being accepted," he told ABC7.

He received a number of rejections until Google finally gave him a full-time position as a software developer. This Monday, he began working for the firm, which has its headquarters in Mountain View, California. Stanley was admitted to the University of Texas, one of only two universities; the other was the University of Maryland, but he had to forgo that admittance in order to accept the job.

His story became so popular that it was mentioned by a witness during testimony on September 28 before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. The purpose of the hearing was to examine how university practises were being influenced by the US Supreme Court's decision to outlaw discrimination in college admissions in June.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

A software engineer leading the technological curve in the USA - Sai Nitisha Tadiboina

Meet IIM alumnus whose 6-y-o firm bought 25-y-o giant for Rs 4546 crore, he spent Rs 40 crore on luxury Mumbai flat

Joe Root becomes England's leading run-scorer in ODI World Cup history

Swiggy One Lite membership launched at Rs 99: Free food, Instamart deliveries, check details

India vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2023: Spotlight on Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE