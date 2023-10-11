Meet teen, who was rejected 16 times by universities despite being topper, gets hired by Google for the role of...

Stanley Zhong, age 18, received a job offer from Google, one of the top IT companies in the world. Out of the 18 colleges Stanley applied to after graduating from high school, 16 of them rejected him.

Rejection and failure are necessary steps on the path to success, but only for those who are willing to learn from them. To promote further innovation in the field of digital technology, major tech companies like Google, Microsoft, and others increasingly want such enthusiasts.

One of the IT giant's most recent hires has garnered media attention. Stanley Zhong, age 18, received a job offer from Google, one of the top IT companies in the world. Out of the 18 colleges Stanley applied to after graduating from high school, 16 of them rejected him.

Who is Stanley Zhong?

Stanley Zhong, a student from Palo Alto, California, was turned down for admission by MIT, Stanford, and other universities despite having a SAT score of 1590 out of 1600. Zhong, a 2023 alumnus of his hometown's Gunn High School, started his own e-signing firm, RabbitSign, while still a student.

"Well, some of them (the rejection letters) were undoubtedly expected. You do realise that Stanford and MIT are what they are, don't you? I genuinely believed that I had a strong chance of getting into some of the state colleges, but it turns out that I just had a little probability of being accepted," he told ABC7.

He received a number of rejections until Google finally gave him a full-time position as a software developer. This Monday, he began working for the firm, which has its headquarters in Mountain View, California. Stanley was admitted to the University of Texas, one of only two universities; the other was the University of Maryland, but he had to forgo that admittance in order to accept the job.

His story became so popular that it was mentioned by a witness during testimony on September 28 before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. The purpose of the hearing was to examine how university practises were being influenced by the US Supreme Court's decision to outlaw discrimination in college admissions in June.