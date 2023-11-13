Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 661 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 9,990 crore net worth

She studied strategy management at the London School of Economics.

Tara Singh Vachani is a well-known businesswoman who leads Antara Senior Living (ASL) as Executive Chairperson. She is also the Vice Chairperson of Max India Limited, a Rs 661 crore market cap company that owns (ASL).

Tara is the daughter of Analjit Singh, founder and chairman of around USD 4.5 billion (revenue) Max Group. According to Forbes, Singh has a real-time net worth of Rs 9,990 crore as of November 13.

Tara is an enthusiastic traveller and enjoys being organized. She loves reading, and theatre and is always looking for new experiences. As the founder of Antara, her vision was to give a new dimension to the Senior Care space in India. She is married to Sahil Vachani. The duo have two daughters.

She studied politics and south asian studies at the National University of Singapore. Later, Tara completed her courses in strategy management at the London School of Economics (LSE). She is extremely passionate about her role as managing trustee of Max India Foundation.

Tara is a part of the Governing and Advisory councils of the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women. She currently chairs the Teach for India’s Delhi Regional Board and is a member of the National Board, as well.