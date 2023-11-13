Headlines

Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 661 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 9,990 crore net worth

Amid cash for query row, Mahua Moitra gets organisational responsibilities in TMC

Netizens slam Salman Khan for shouting at Khanzaadi on BB17 Weekend Ka Vaar in front of Katrina Kaif: 'Kat must be...'

Netizens slam Salman Khan for shouting at Khanzaadi on BB17 Weekend Ka Vaar in front of Katrina Kaif: 'Kat must be...'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Netizens slam Salman Khan for shouting at Khanzaadi on BB17 Weekend Ka Vaar in front of Katrina Kaif: 'Kat must be...'

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

Govinda walked out of this blockbuster at the top of his career on Salman Khan’s request, the film minted…

Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 661 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 9,990 crore net worth

She studied strategy management at the London School of Economics.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Tara Singh Vachani is a well-known businesswoman who leads Antara Senior Living (ASL) as Executive Chairperson. She is also the Vice Chairperson of Max India Limited, a Rs 661 crore market cap company that owns (ASL).

Tara is the daughter of Analjit Singh, founder and chairman of around USD 4.5 billion (revenue) Max Group. According to Forbes, Singh has a real-time net worth of Rs 9,990 crore as of November 13.

Tara is an enthusiastic traveller and enjoys being organized. She loves reading, and theatre and is always looking for new experiences. As the founder of Antara, her vision was to give a new dimension to the Senior Care space in India. She is married to Sahil Vachani. The duo have two daughters.

She studied politics and south asian studies at the National University of Singapore. Later, Tara completed her courses in strategy management at the London School of Economics (LSE). She is extremely passionate about her role as managing trustee of Max India Foundation.

READ | Meet daughter of billionaire with Rs 25,810 crore net worth, she works in Rs 34,653 crore company as...

Tara is a part of the Governing and Advisory councils of the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women. She currently chairs the Teach for India’s Delhi Regional Board and is a member of the National Board, as well.

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

