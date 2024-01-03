Headlines

Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, son of Mukesh Ambani’s first boss, his salary is Rs…

Son of Mukesh Amabni’s first boss Rasikbhai Meswani, Nikhil Meswani is the highest paid employee of Reliance Industries along with his brother who earn Rs 24 crore each.

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a net worth of more than Rs 833215 crore. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 1763000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a wide range of businesses through its subsidiaries that are spearheaded by his family and a few of his closest associates. One of Mukesh Ambani’s close aides is also the highest paid employee of Reliance. The man we are talking about takes more salary than any member of the Ambani family. The man we are talking about is Nikhil Meswani. Son of Mukesh Amabni’s first boss Rasikbhai Meswani, Nikhil Meswani is the highest paid employee of Reliance Industries along with his brother who earn Rs 24 crore each.

As Mukesh Ambani began his journey in the business world of his father Dhirubhai Ambani, he was mentored by Rasikbhai Meswani. Rasikbhai, a nephew of Dhirubhai Ambani and one of the original directors of Reliance, was assigned to guide Mukesh. In a past interview, Mukesh recalled how Dhirubhai had appointed Rasikbhai, who was then managing the burgeoning polyester segment, as his first supervisor.

Today, Rasikbhai Meswani's son, Nikhil Meswani, stands as the highest-paid employee at Reliance Industries. Following a path similar to Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil began his career as a project officer. He gradually rose through the ranks to become an executive director. Nikhil joined Reliance in 1986 and has been serving as a Whole-time Director, with the title of Executive Director, on the company's board since July 1, 1988. His primary focus is on the petrochemicals division, where he has played a pivotal role in establishing Reliance as a global powerhouse in the petrochemical industry.

Nikhil Meswani is also involved in the affairs of Reliance-owned Indian Premier League cricket franchise Mumbai Indians, Indian Super League and other sports initiatives of the company. It is worth noting that although Mukesh Ambani spearheads one of India’s biggest companies, he does not draw any salary. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the billionaire used to take a salary of Rs 15 crore per annum.

