Meet Rashi Narang, who converted love for dogs into Rs 140 crore firm, had faced rejection 200 times

Rashi Narang founded Heads Up For Tails in 2008 (File)

Rashi Narang was only 24 when she started Heads Up For Tails. Her office was a spare room in her Delhi house. The inspiration for the startup was drawn from the lack of products her pet Labrador deserved. She began experimenting, making simple toys and clothes. There was no reference point in India -- not many companies sold pet products in India at that time. After a gruelling decade-and-a-half, her company is a roaring success. The FY 2022 sales figure of Rs 140 crore is testament to the fact that she has arrived.

When she first approached vendors, they took offence as she had asked them to build products for cats and dogs. When they did build products, nearly 200 stores simply refused to sell them fearing they wouldn't be as popular as she had thought. She later began selling these products via small kiosks.

Narang founded the company in 2008. Before that, she was a human resource manager with Citigroup.

She did her BBA from Cardiff University. She later studied Human Resource Management in the London School of Economics and Political Science.

In her entrepreneurial journey, reported Forbes, was her husband's transfer to another country. She moved with him but kept running the business remotely, albeit with a small team and absolutely no funding. She returned to India in 2016 and collaborated with The Pet Store. Sandeep Atmaram and Ridhima Coelho became her co-founders. The merger proved to be the elusive light in the tunnel.

In 2021, they received a funding of Rs 277 crore.

They turned visiting pet stores into a good experience. They brought in good pet products through constant innovations.

She had no business expertise, no money to pay the hefty salaries of corporate leaders; but through perseverance, she pulled through.

Her FY 2022 numbers were good. Her company's revenue crossed Rs 125 crore. The previous year, they earned a revenue of Rs 67.5 crore.

The company now has 13000 products, 250 brands, 400 India First Products, over 75 stores and 45 expert pet spas.

Her story is truly inspirational.