Meet Randhir Thakur, new CEO and MD of Tata Electronics, former top Intel executive

Tata Electronics has announced the appointment of Randhir Thakur as its CEO and MD.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

Randhir Thakur | Photo: LinkedIn

Tata Electronics announced the appointment of Randhir Thakur as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director on Tuesday (April 18). Randhir Thakur is the former Intel Foundry Services President. Randhir has as much as 40 years of experience in global manufacturing, research and development. 

He is a leading global and hands-on innovator in the semiconductor industry. Randhir Thakur has worked with Intel for over 5 years with Intel. He has worked in many leading and technical positions at various companies, including-- Applied Materials Inc., SanDisk Corp. And also across the semiconductor industry in STEAG Electronic Systems and Micron Technology Inc.

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) was founded in 2020 as a greenfield venture of the Tata Group with expertise in manufacturing precision components and has a roadmap that extends to semiconductor fabrication and packaging segments.

"The roadmap for Tata Electronics is exciting and Thakur's in-depth knowledge and multi-functional experience will bode well for the company. I am confident that under his leadership, Tata Electronics will lead India to take its rightful position in the global semiconductor and precision manufacturing industry," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Read: Meet Rajeshwari Srinivasan, former Tata employee named new CEO of Azim-Premji backed FabIndia

Thakur has made significant contributions to the development of advanced semiconductor technologies, the statement said.

He has deep expertise in ecosystem leadership, process technology equipment, driving mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures, product development while collaborating closely with ecosystem partners and customers, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

