Meet Rajeshwari Srinivasan, former Tata employee named new CEO of Azim-Premji backed FabIndia

Rajeswari Srinivasan has been appointed as the CEO of India's leading ethnic wear.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

Rajeswari Srinivasan | Photo: LinkedIn

Rajeswari Srinivasan has been appointed as the chief executive officer of FabIndia on Monday (April 17). Srinivasan will succeed Viney Singh who retired as the Managing Director and CEO after seven hours of service. Before being appointed as the CEO of FabIndia, Rajeswari held executive roles at TATA Group companies including Rallis India, Tata Consumer, Indian Hotels ad Titan company. 

Rajeshwari has an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). She even has a postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration from Madras Christian College. 

FabIndia was established in 1960 and has a pan-India network of 309 stores and experiences centres, 74 Organic India stores and a network of retail touchpoints for Organic India. The company works with close to 50,000 rural artisans and over 12,000 farmers. 

One of India's leading ethnic wear and lifestyle retailer, FabIndia is backed by various investors including Azim Premji's investment firm Premji Invest and Nandan Nilekani. Premji's firm acquires 7 percent of the company's shares.

