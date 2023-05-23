Meet Pavan Sharma, earned Rs 3000 in first job, hired for record-breaking salary, his package is…

Meet Pavan Sharma, earned Rs 3000 in first job, hired for record-breaking salary

Pavan Sharma, a farmer’s son, scripted history in 2022 when he succeeded in bagging the highest annual package of Rs 75.2 lakh at PGPX domestic placements of IIM Ahmedabad.

Interestingly, Pavan Sharma used to earn Rs 3,000 as salary few years ago in his first job as an accountant. Pavan Sharma hails from Hyderabad and he took admission in IIM-Ahmedabad’s PGPX course after completing his chartered accountancy (CA) course.

After completing his CA in 2014, Pavan Sharma worked with Grant Thornton from 2014 to 2021 before taking admission in IIM-A. According to Pavan Sharma, he comes from a family of farmers and decided to pursue his academics in commerce because it would cost less.

Pavan Sharma is currently working with the digital division of a multinational company in India.

Talking about his preparation to bag thehuge offer, Pavan Sharma told ToI, "When it comes to placements at top B-schools, there's always a baseline where almost all candidates in the pool tick the right boxes. So, the companies come up with real cases. In my case, I was asked to find a solution to a real-life scenario. It's not necessary that you come up with a solution or resolve it right away, but the process that you embark on gives the employers a peek into the way you think.”

According to Pavan Sharma, companies look for people with an "entrepreneurial mindset" and young business leaders must know about the digital ecosystem.