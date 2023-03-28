Meet Pakistan’s richest person Shahid Khan, was once a dishwasher, his whopping net worth is…

Shahid Khan is Pakistan's richest person

Pakistan is facing a severe economic crisis these days and it would not be wrong to say that Pakistan is on the verge of going bankrupt. Pakistan has failed to develop like India in the last 70 years largely because of its wrong policies and bad political decisions. But there are some Pakistanis who have managed to become a good businessman and are known across the world. When it comes to the number of billionaires, Pakistan stands nowhere in front of India and this is also a benchmark of the success India has made as a nation in the last 70 years. Take for example, the net worth of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani is around USD 82 billion, while the net worth of Pakistan’s richest person Shahid Khan is just USD 12 billion. Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited.

Who is Shahid Khan?

Born on July 18, 1950, Shahid Khan is the richest person of Pakistan. Shahid Khan, the owner of Flex-N-Gate, is a billionaire businessman and sports tycoon. Flex-N-Gate supplies motor vehicle components. Shahid Khan also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham F.C. of the Premier League. He is also the co-owner of the American wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW), along with his son, Tony Khan.

Shahid Khan was born in Lahore, Pakistan and his family was involved in the construction industry. Shahid Khan once worked as a dishwasher while studying at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.