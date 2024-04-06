Meet man, who will replace Thierry Delaporte as Wipro CEO, he is one of India’s..

Srinivas Pallia is a Wipro veteran and has spent over three decades at Wipro.

Thierry Delaporte, the CEO of Wipro and managing director (MD) has resigned on Saturday from his position, the company said in a statement. The company added that Srinivas Pallia, the CEO of the company’s Americas 1 area, will take over as the new CEO and Managing Director from April 7.

Wipro said in a company filing, “The Board of Directors noted the resignation of Mr Thierry Delaporte with effect from April 6, 2024. He will be relieved from the employment of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on May 31, 2024,”

Srinivas Pallia is a Wipro veteran and has spent over three decades at Wipro.

‘’At their meeting held on April 6, 2024, which concluded at 7 PM, pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Srinivas Pallia as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company with effect from April 7, 2024 for a period of five years, subject to approval of shareholders and the Central Government as may be applicable,'' said Wipro in its statement.

According to Wipro's website Pallia is named one of India’s top 25 young business executives by Business Today (2008), Pallia completed his bachelor’s degree in engineering, and a master’s in management studies from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He graduated from Harvard Business School’s Leading Global Businesses executive program, and the Advanced Leadership Program at McGill Executive Institute.

Pallia is also a member of Wipro’s Group Executive Council and Inclusion and Diversity Council.