Meet man, who donated Rs 600 crore, founder of four companies, his massive net worth is...

He led Wipro as President for 15 years before leaving it in 1999 to begin his first venture. He then proceeded to found multiple companies, leading two of those to highly successful IPOs.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 06:01 PM IST

Edited by

Ashok Soota is one of the renowned pioneers of the Indian IT Industry. Even at 80, he is still standing tall and is fully engaged in establishing new companies. 

Soota pursued engineering at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. He did his MBA from the Asian Institute of Management. Soota was then hired by fellow billionaire Azim Premji in 1985 to build Wipro into a renowned IT services company.

He led Wipro as President for 15 years before leaving it in 1999 to begin his first venture. 

He then proceeded to found multiple companies, leading two of those to highly successful IPOs.He founded Mindtree with 9 other veteran IT professionals including Subroto Bagchi and Krishnakumar Natarajan. He led the company to a successful IPO in 2006.

 He then left Mindtree in 2011 to build his next venture with Happiest Minds Technologies. He once again took the company to an IPO with an overwhelming response in 2020.

Thereafter, he ventured into healthcare in 2021 with SKAN, a medical research trust. In 2022, he established his fourth venture Happiest Health at the age of 79. Soota aspires for his third successful IPO in a 5-year-goal.

Soota is also a philanthropist who has donated a staggering Rs 600 crore for medical research. His net worth is around a whopping Rs 9,000 crore ($1.1 billion), as per Forbes Rich List 2022.

He gets his massive wealth from a majority stake in Bangalore-based tech firm Happiest Minds.

 
