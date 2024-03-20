Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian, who quit his job in US, now set to lead Rs 88731 crore company in India as...

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Chandra Grahan on Holi; Date, Sutak time, visibility in India

Where is Princess Kate Middleton? Rumours abound as Prince William's wife continues to remain absent from public

Priyanka Chopra offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie; see inside pics

Holi 2024: Green, red, yellow, pink; significance and meaning of different Holi colours

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Chandra Grahan on Holi; Date, Sutak time, visibility in India

Holi 2024: Green, red, yellow, pink; significance and meaning of different Holi colours

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee warns of destruction, mayhem in his 100th film, fans say 'Gangs of Wasseypur vibes'

9 smallest animals in the world

World Oral Health Day 2024: Foods to promote healthy teeth and gum

Inside photos from Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's mehendi ceremony

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Not Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore, this Indian film was made on zero budget, had no stars, was stuck for 6 years

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee warns of destruction, mayhem in his 100th film, fans say 'Gangs of Wasseypur vibes'

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee warns of destruction, mayhem in his 100th film, fans say 'Gangs of Wasseypur vibes'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, an Indian, who quit his job in US, now set to lead Rs 88731 crore company in India as...

He has worked for 16 years at Cleveland Clinic in the US.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 04:32 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
Photo: X / CCAD
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Several Indians studied abroad, including the US and the UK, for better career opportunities. They also worked for several years there to get some experience. Later, they moved back home with a rich diverse experience. They then join other companies in India. One such person is Madhu Sasidhar, who has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of hospital division of Apollo Hospitals Group. He is an experienced healthcare executive who worked for 16 years at Cleveland Clinic in the US. Sasidhar worked there in various capacities including President of Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital.

He will now oversee Apollo's hospital business in India. The group has a market cap of Rs 88731 crore as of March 20. Sasidhar is a practising physician with US board certifications in internal medicine. He holds a bachelor's degree in Medicine and Surgery (M.B.B.S.). He also has an MBA from INSEAD, France. Sasidhar did a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine from Yale School of Medicine, US.

Apollo Hospitals Group founder and chairman, Prathap Chandra Reddy, reacted to Sasidhar's appointment as President and CEO, saying, "He brings global experience along with a unique combination of administrative excellence, deep clinical understanding and technology expertise. These will be instrumental in Apollo's next phase of rapid growth." Sasidhar's appointment is part of a planned transition, Apollo Group said, PTI reported. He joined Apollo as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) in October 2023.

READ | Meet 92-year-old with Rs 24030 crore net worth, who hasn’t retired, leads Rs 86264 crore firm as...

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR to get hotter, check IMD forecast for next 7 days

This actress entered Bollywood at 3, became top star at 20, one choice ruined her, had no work for 15 years, now she...

Anil Ambani on the rise again with this company, share prices soaring to new heights…

Yodha box office collection day 5: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film shows slight growth, collects Rs 2.30 crore

Diljit Dosanjh opens up on sharing stage with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, getting him to sing in Punjabi: 'Whoever said...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement