Meet man, an Indian, who quit his job in US, now set to lead Rs 88731 crore company in India as...

He has worked for 16 years at Cleveland Clinic in the US.

Several Indians studied abroad, including the US and the UK, for better career opportunities. They also worked for several years there to get some experience. Later, they moved back home with a rich diverse experience. They then join other companies in India. One such person is Madhu Sasidhar, who has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of hospital division of Apollo Hospitals Group. He is an experienced healthcare executive who worked for 16 years at Cleveland Clinic in the US. Sasidhar worked there in various capacities including President of Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital.

He will now oversee Apollo's hospital business in India. The group has a market cap of Rs 88731 crore as of March 20. Sasidhar is a practising physician with US board certifications in internal medicine. He holds a bachelor's degree in Medicine and Surgery (M.B.B.S.). He also has an MBA from INSEAD, France. Sasidhar did a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine from Yale School of Medicine, US.

Apollo Hospitals Group founder and chairman, Prathap Chandra Reddy, reacted to Sasidhar's appointment as President and CEO, saying, "He brings global experience along with a unique combination of administrative excellence, deep clinical understanding and technology expertise. These will be instrumental in Apollo's next phase of rapid growth." Sasidhar's appointment is part of a planned transition, Apollo Group said, PTI reported. He joined Apollo as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) in October 2023.

