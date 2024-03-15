Meet 92-year-old with Rs 24030 crore net worth, who hasn’t retired, leads Rs 86264 crore firm as...

He is one of India's oldest billionaires who received Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2010.

After leading their businesses till a certain age, many successful businessmen choose to hand over reign to the next generation. However, few individuals still lead their companies even at the age of over 90. One such person is Prathap Reddy. The 92-year-old is the founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals. Reddy founded the firm in 1983 after he returned from the US in 1970s. His firm, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, has a market capitalisation of Rs 86,264 crore as of March 15.

Reddy is one of India's oldest billionaires with a real-time net worth of Rs 24030 crore, as per Forbes. Under his leadership, Apollo Hospitals Group has established around 6000 pharmacies and 2000 retail touchpoints. Reddy was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1991. He also received Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2010.

His four daughters help run Apollo Hospitals Group, one of the most successful chains of hospitals in India. Eldest Preetha Reddy and third daughter Shobana Kamineni are executive vice chairpersons. The second daughter Suneeta Reddy is the Managing Director (MD) and the youngest Sangita Reddy is the joint MD.

Even at the age of 92, Prathap Reddy works tirelessly for the growth of the group. He has played pivotal roles in establishing various healthcare organisations and committees. In 2022, Apollo Hospitals Group set up a hospital in Nairobi (Kenya) in partnership with Balmer Healthcare. His granddaughter Upasana Konidela is married to popular Telugu actor Ram Charan, who featured in Naatu Naatu song in the movie RRR.

