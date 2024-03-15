Twitter
Who's behind Megha Engineering, second biggest buyer of electoral bonds?

Megha Engineering and its associate companies have donated over Rs 1200 crore to political parties.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 05:45 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Days after Supreme Court order, the Election Commission on Thursday published data on electoral bonds before the mandated deadline of March 15. The data revealed that Future Gaming and Hotel Services purchased the highest amount of bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore. Besides, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) is the second-highest buyer of electoral bonds. It purchased Rs 966 crore bonds, while three other companies associated with it also donated in crores. MEIL made its first donation in April 2019. It made its last donation in October 2023.

The three companies are -- Western UP Power Transmission Company Ltd (Rs 220 crore), SPEC Power (Rs 40 crore) and Evey Trans Private Ltd (Rs 6 crore). Altogether, MEIL and associated firms purchased Rs 1,232 crore in electoral bonds. But who is behind Megha Engineering?

The Telangana-based industrial conglomerate was established by Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy in 1989. He changed the company's name to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure in 2006. Reddy is among the richest Indians with a real-time net worth of Rs 19050 crore, as per Forbes. His nephew PV Krishna Reddy runs the company.

Pitchi Reddy started the company to build small pipes for municipalities. But the 66-year-old later expanded into building infrastructure such as dams, power plants and roads. MEIL has constructed some famous projects in India including the Zoji La tunnel, which connects Srinagar to Ladakh. The company has also secured the Thane-Borivali tunnel project in Mumbai.

READ | Meet man, NIT graduate, who joined Rs 145000 crore company in 2021, set to lead it as...

Now we know that the company donated over Rs 1200 crore along with its associated firms, but it is yet to be revealed to which political party it donated the whopping amount. It is already known that BJP received the highest amount of donation of over Rs 6,000 crore followed by the Congress party. Data shared by ECI only disclosed the amount donated by each entity or individual. It does not say who donated to which party.

