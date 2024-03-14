Meet man, NIT graduate, who joined Rs 145000 crore company in 2021, set to lead it as...

He is also an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and has an experience of 30 years.

Graduating from prestigious institutes in India increases the chances of getting high-paying jobs in the market. Many successful businessmen have graduated from such institutes like IIM, IIT and NIT. One such person is Sudhanshu Vats, a graduate of NIT Kurukshetra. He is also an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad. Vats currently works as Deputy Managing Director in Pidilite Industries, a company with a market cap of Rs 145000 crore as of March 14. Vats joined Pidilite, a leading adhesive and construction chemicals manufacturer, in September 2021. He has now been appointed as Managing Director designate of the company.

Incumbent Bharat Puri will step down in April next year after the completion of his tenure as Managing Director, the company recently announced. Pidilite is the maker of popular products such as Fevicol, Dr Fixit, Fevikwik and M-Seal. Vats holds an experience of 30 years spanning diverse organisations like Unilever, BP (Castrol), Viacom18 and EPL. He started his career with Hindustan Lever as a management trainee in 1991. He spent about 12 years in various sales, marketing and general management leadership roles.

Before joining Pidilite, Vats led EPL Ltd (formerly Essel Propack Ltd) as the CEO and Managing Director. He also led Viacom 18 Media for 8 years as their Group CEO and Managing Director. He is a Sub 4-hour marathon runner. He has been the chairman of the National Media and Entertainment Committee of CII.

