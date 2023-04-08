Meet Leena Tewari, 5th richest woman in India with Rs 30,000 crore net worth, know her business

India's fifth richest woman Leena Tiwari

Forbes released its annual billionaires' lists for 2023 on April 4 and the popular business magazine also released the list of India’s Richest Billionaires and Reliance’s chairman Mukesh Ambani is now the richest person in both India and Asia.

Forbes also named 16 new billionaires into India’s billionaire list for 2023, out of which three are women.

According to Forbes list, the five richest women in India are Savitri Jindal, Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Vinod Rai Gupta and Leena Tewari.

Leena Gandhi Tewari is a very little-known name as she is ‘media-shy’ but she is heir to a massive pharma fortune. Leena Tewari is the chairperson of privately held company USV India. Her current net worth is $3.7 billion (over Rs 30,000 crore). Leena Tewari is ahead of Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar and Zoho Corp’s Radha Vembu in the list of richest women in India currently.

Her pharma compant is among the top five in India in the segments of cardiovascular and diabetic medicines. It also makes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), injectables and biosimilar drugs. The anti-diabetic formulation of USV called Glycoment is among the top 3 in the domestic industry.

Tewari mostly keeps away from the social circuit and parties in Mumbai but is a philanthropist, Fortune reported.

The 65-year-old businesswoman is an avid traveller and likes reading. Leena Tewari has complated her BCom from University of Mumbai and an MBA from Boston University.

She is married to Prashant Tewari, who is the MD of USV and runs the company. Prashant Tewari has studied engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Cornell University in US. They have a daughter named Aneesha Gandhi Tewari.