Meet woman who studied in US, now leads Rs 13,430 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 22,470 cr net worth

She holds a Doctorate in Engineering Management from the University of Warwick, England.

Lakshmi Venu is one of the well-known businesswomen in India. She heads Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL), a leading manufacturer of automobile components. The 39-year-old is the joint managing director of SCL, a part of TVS Motors Group.

Lakshmi is the daughter of Indian billionaire Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company. According to Forbes, Srinivasan has a real-time net worth of Rs 22,470 crore as of November 6. Lakshmi completed her graduation in Economics from Yale University, US. She also holds a Doctorate in Engineering Management from the University of Warwick, England.

She took over as joint MD of SCL in 2010. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 13,430 crore as of November 6. She has been the lead architect in establishing SCL’s global footprint. She has also a board seat on TVS Group.

Lakshmi is also the Deputy Managing Director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited. Lakshmi is married to Mahesh Gogineni. Her brother, Sudarshan Venu, is the managing director of TVS Group. She grew up in Chennai and studied at Sishya School in Adyar.

She underwent her initial training in Sundaram Auto Components Limited, a subsidiary of TVS Group. Lakshmi also underwent an extensive in-depth induction at the company. She has worked in the areas of business strategy, corporate affairs, product design and sales and marketing of the company.

READ | Meet man who left his job in US, returned to India, now leads Rs 21,053 crore pharma company