Meet Kamaljit Kaur, 50-year-old woman who started business from her kitchen, earned Rs 20 lakh per month

Women have made enormous contributions to the business sector, from IT enterprises to Edtech. Women with entrepreneurial talents have succeeded in achieving significant goals, whether they are from tiny villages or IIT or IIM graduates.

One such example is the story of Kamaljit Kaur, a lady who established a company in her kitchen during the difficult Covid-period and turned it into a profitable business. Kimmu's Kitchen was founded by Kamaljit Kaur at the age of 50, who creates fresh ghee from curd rather than butter or cream. She is making thousands of dollars each month with her innovative strategy.

In the year 2020, Kamaljit founded Kimmu's Kitchen in Mumbai. Farm fresh ghee was the focus of her company. According to Kamaljit, she never had a sickness while residing in her Ludhiana village. After getting married, it became more difficult to find fresh dairy products, therefore Kamaljit made the decision to manufacture her own so she could offer people this fresh ghee.

She uses milk from the Punjabi city of Ludhiana to make this ghee using the traditional bilona method. However, getting milk from Ludhiana was not so simple, and Kamaljeet wished for her milk's flavour and quality to remain unaltered.

We are all aware that there are several ways to manufacture ghee, but Kamaljeet has a unique method for making her own. She used a method known as bilona, in which curd is used to make ghee rather than butter, cream, or milk. This method involves first boiling and cooling cow's milk, followed by the addition of a teaspoon of curd. The next day, ghee is removed from it by churning it after being left in the place overnight.

The demand for Kamaljeet Kaur's ghee has grown so much in recent years that people are now ordering it from other countries. Retail ghee bottles come in three distinct sizes: 220 ml, 500 ml, and 1 litre. Depending on the number ordered, the 220 ml and price go up.

According to Kamaljit's son, who serves as the company's CTO, they made over Rs 20 lakh and sold more than 4500 bottles every month in 2021, according to The Better India. She also contributes 1% of her income to gurudwara and to feeding the hungry, according to Zee News Hindi.