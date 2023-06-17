Meet IIT dropout, who wrote his first program at 6, later built multi-crore business; know his success story | Photo: LinkedIn

Whatever path one chooses, reaching goals is the end objective. Ankit Prasad, who is from the tiny Jharkhand village of Chaibasa, had always wanted to start his own business. From the beginning, he was particularly interested in computers. In 1995, his father bought him a computer for this purpose. His family also moved to Jamshedpur at the same time since his father Ranjit Prasad accepted a position as a professor at NIT Jamshedpur.

Both of the boys have been deeply passionate about computers since they were little. Since the age of 6, Ankit has shown a strong interest in programming and wrote his first program, as per his LinkedIn profile. Both began their careers in web design in 2005 and established a small business. Previously, this business produced websites for hotels, service businesses, and restaurants in the area. Once this limited firm gained momentum, the money started rolling in.

Ankit placed in the top 3 of his school in the 10th class board results as early as 2005. Ankit quickly began preparing for the IIT entrance examination. However, he had a lot of difficulties as a result of his vision issues. He took the entrance exam in 2007 and scored more than 5000. He was given a place at NIT Jamshedpur instead of admission to the IIT, Navbharat Times reported.

He scored 400 on his second try. After that, in the year 2008, Ankit was granted admission at IIT Delhi. Even after being admitted to IIT Delhi, he kept working. Ankit collaborated with many businesses between 2009 and 2010.

Dropped IIT to start his business

Ankit and his brother developed 'Touch Talent' in their dorm room in 2012 after being inspired by the achievement of Flipkart, Snapdeal, and Zomato. It is an online community that enables people to share, showcase, and make money from their artistic creations. He left the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi to pursue his business goals.

Ankit established "Bobble AI" with his older brother Rahul Prasad in 2015, which produced the "Bobble Indic" keyboard. This allows the keyboard to accommodate 37 Indian languages in addition to around 120 other languages spoken throughout the world.

Bobble AI was estimated to be worth more than Rs 500 crores in 2020. According to the Economic Times, Bobble AI had operational income of Rs 10.8 million in FY2020. At the same time, in the third quarter of 2021, this worth grew to above 750 crores. In 2018, he was included on the Forbes 30 under 30 list. In addition to this, he appeared in Business World magazine's list of the 40 under 40.