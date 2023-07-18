Headlines

Meet the woman, who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, challenging Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Bisleri International was set to be acquired by Tata Group few months ago as Jayanti Chauhan’s father Ramesh Chauhan had made up his mind to sell the company.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Jayanti Chauhan-led packaged drinking water company Bisleri International had announced on May 30 that the company has launched some new carbonated beverages. Rev, Pop and Spyci Jeera sub-brands have been launched by Bisleri to cover the fizzy cola, orange and jeera categories respectively. Bisleri sells   carbonated drinks under its Bisleri Limonata brand. Jayanti Chauhan’s Bisleri has launched several marketing campaigns on digital and social media platforms to support the launches of new products.

It may be recalled that Bisleri International was set to be acquired by Tata Group few months ago as Jayanti Chauhan’s father Ramesh Chauhan had made up his mind to sell the company due to the absence of his successor and his old age. At that time, Jayanti Chauhan, who is the only child of Ramesh Chauhan, was unwilling to take charge of the company but Jayanti later changed her mind and took charge of Bisleri after the deal with Tata failed to materialize.

Before Bisleri's entry in the soft drink market, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance has decided to launch its soft drinks under brand name Campa Cola. Mukesh Ambani has acquired Pure Drinks Group for this purpose. According to experts, Bisleri’s decision to enter the soft drink market would pose a direct challenge to Mukesh Ambani’s plan.

On the other hand, Bisleri’s decision to call off the deal with Tata Group has forced Tata to now invest big on its own mineral water brands, including s Tata Copper+ and Himalayan. So we can say that Jayanati Chauhan, who is the sole heiress of Rs 7000 crore business empire is set to compete with both Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata’s group company.

Jayanti Chauhan has grown up in New York, Delhi and Mumbai. She has completed her graduation from Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles. Jayanti Chauhan also has a degree in fashion styling from Istituto Marangoni Milano and has also studied Fashion Photography and Styling at the London College of Fashion.

 

