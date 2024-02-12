Twitter
Headlines

Meet Indian man who has won Rs 33 crore in lottery by using a unique method, he will spend the money by…

Meet Indian who build largest hospital network in Gulf, his net worth is Rs 33205 crore, he is from...

Happy Hug Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your beloved partner

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 1 lakh appointment letters to recruits today

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 has wowed fans, starred in India's biggest TV show, now he...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3: Shahid-Kriti's film scores on Sunday, earns Rs 10.50 crore

Happy Hug Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your beloved partner

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 has wowed fans, starred in India's biggest TV show, now he...

Teams to win most U19 World Cup titles

Teams to defend title across different T20 leagues

8 Korean drinks for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3: Shahid-Kriti's film scores on Sunday, earns Rs 10.50 crore

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 has wowed fans, starred in India's biggest TV show, now he...

Meet actress who became star at 13, was in live-in relationship with superstar, broke his heart, he died while...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian who build largest hospital network in Gulf, his net worth is Rs 33205 crore, he is from...

This man is an Indian radiologist and businessman who built the largest hospital network in the Gulf. Know his inspiring story here.

article-main

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 05:51 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath is an Indian radiologist and businessman. Parambath was born in Kozhikode, Kerala. He was always academically brilliant and after school, Shamsheer went to Kasturba Medical College, Manipal to study MBBS. 

After MBBS, he went to Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai to pursue his MD in radiology.  After his education was over, Shamsheer Vayalil worked as a radiologist at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Abu Dhabi, UAE. But after a year, he decided to do something bigger. 

In 2007, he opened his first hospital, LLH Hospital in Abu Dhabi. Shamsheer Vayalil is married to Shabeena, the eldest daughter of billionaire MA Yusuff Ali. Yusuff Ali is among the wealthiest and most powerful men in the Middle East. 

Read: Meet Isha Ambani’s close aide, who helps run her Rs 8.3 lakh crore company, he is Mukesh Ambani’s...

With his hard work, Shamsheer has made a name for himself and became the 57th richest man in India, as per Forbes India Rich List 2023. Today, Shamsheer Vayalil's net worth is Rs 33,205 crore, as per Forbes. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man finds worm in Cadbury chocolate, sparks online outrage

Viral video: Women exchange blows with shoes on Bengaluru bus, internet reacts

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks in interview in UPSC history, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

'In our third term, India will...': PM Modi expresses confidence in BJP retaining power ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Mukesh Ambani to now sell candies as Reliance buys 82-year-old brand for just...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE