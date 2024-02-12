Business

Meet Indian who build largest hospital network in Gulf, his net worth is Rs 33205 crore, he is from...

This man is an Indian radiologist and businessman who built the largest hospital network in the Gulf. Know his inspiring story here.

Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath is an Indian radiologist and businessman. Parambath was born in Kozhikode, Kerala. He was always academically brilliant and after school, Shamsheer went to Kasturba Medical College, Manipal to study MBBS. After MBBS, he went to Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai to pursue his MD in radiology. After his education was over, Shamsheer Vayalil worked as a radiologist at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Abu Dhabi, UAE. But after a year, he decided to do something bigger. In 2007, he opened his first hospital, LLH Hospital in Abu Dhabi. Shamsheer Vayalil is married to Shabeena, the eldest daughter of billionaire MA Yusuff Ali. Yusuff Ali is among the wealthiest and most powerful men in the Middle East. Read: Meet Isha Ambani’s close aide, who helps run her Rs 8.3 lakh crore company, he is Mukesh Ambani’s... With his hard work, Shamsheer has made a name for himself and became the 57th richest man in India, as per Forbes India Rich List 2023. Today, Shamsheer Vayalil's net worth is Rs 33,205 crore, as per Forbes.

