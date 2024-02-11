Twitter
Business

Meet Isha Ambani’s right hand, who helps run her Rs 8.3 lakh crore company, he is Mukesh Ambani’s....

Darshan Mehta, the CEO and President of Reliance Retail, is also referred as Isha Ambani's right hand.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's daughter, has numerous succession plans for Reliance Industries, although Mukesh Ambani has entrusted his children with individual subsidiary ownership. Akash Ambani leads Reliance Jio, Isha Ambani leads Reliance Retail, and Anant Ambani leads Reliance Energy. Reliance Retail, led by Isha Ambani, the billionaire's daughter, is one of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' best-performing subsidiaries. For those who are unaware, Reliance Retail is currently valued at over Rs 8.3 lakh crore. As a partner brand of Reliance Retail, major international brands such as Versace, Amiri, Armani, and Balenciaga are available in India. Since August 2022, when Mukesh Ambani named Isha Ambani as the head of Reliance Retail, the young entrepreneur has introduced a number of foreign brands to India. Additionally, Darshan Mehta, the CEO and President of Reliance Retail, is the right hand on Isha Ambani's journey through the company. 

Isha Ambani relies on her reliable people to guide her in making critical decisions as she grows the company to new heights. One of the most important aids was Darshan Mehta, also known as Isha Ambani's right hand, who was the first employee of Mukesh Ambani's company. Established by Mukesh Ambani in 2007, Reliance Brands is a significant subsidiary of Reliance Retail. Darshan was the brand's first employee. 

Mehta started out in the advertising industry before gradually moving into the retail industry. According to reports, Mehta played a key role in introducing brands such as Tommy Hiliger, Gant, and Nautica to the Indian market. The company's filings state that Darshan Mehta received salary of Rs 4.89 crore for the 2020–21 fiscal year. He is an avid hiker and mountain climber who enjoys running. According to Isha Ambani at the massive Reliance Industries event, he has played a significant role in Reliance Retail's success, which saw the company open 3300 stores last year.

