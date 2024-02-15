Twitter
Headlines

Tata Nexon scores 5-stars in GNCAP rating, watch crash test video here

Meet man, an Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, uses 20 phones at a time due to....

Meet India’s richest teacher, took Rs 50000000 salary cut, first pay was just Rs 5000, he now earns Rs…

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his four-year gap after 'massive flops': ‘I stopped listening to…’

'Unko laga ki Sonia Gandhi...': Prakash Jha recalls Raajneeti being denied censor certificate, Congress objecting to it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Union ministers to meet farmer leaders today

Meet India’s richest teacher, took Rs 50000000 salary cut, first pay was just Rs 5000, he now earns Rs…

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his four-year gap after 'massive flops': ‘I stopped listening to…’

5 foods to avoid before your gym session

Batters who've remained not out with highest individual ODI scores

Superfoods that instantly boost energy and beat fatigue

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his four-year gap after 'massive flops': ‘I stopped listening to…’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Tom Cruise's rumoured girlfriend Elsina Khayrova, 25 years younger than him, Russian socialite, was married to...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet India’s richest teacher, took Rs 50000000 salary cut, first pay was just Rs 5000, he now earns Rs…

Alakh Pandey took at Rs 50000000 cut from his FY2022 salary which stood at Rs 96000000. After the massive cut, Alakh Pandey’s in FY2023 stood at Rs 45700000.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 06:45 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, is currently the richest teacher in India. Many may argue that the title is held by Byju Raveendran, however that is not the case. After the downfall of Byju’s, its finer net worth has also plummeted to Rs 830 crore, as per Forbes. That means with a net worth of more than Rs 2000 crore, Alakh Pandey is the richest teacher in India. Popular teacher and entrepreneur Alakh Pandey usually stays away from the limelight but he is now making it to the news as his annual remuneration has been revealed in the startup’s filing with MCA. As mentioned in a report by Inc42, Alakh Pandey took at Rs 50000000 cut from his FY2022 salary which stood at Rs 96000000. After the massive cut, Alakh Pandey’s in FY2023 stood at Rs 45700000. It is worth noting that Alakh Pandey's first salary was Rs 5000 which he earned after taking several tutions.

Alakh Pandey is founder of 101st unicorn company of India, PhysicsWallah. Although many know Alakh Pandey as a teacher who is known to make education fun, not many are aware that he wanted to become an actor. Born in Allahabad, Alakh Pandey used to participate in nukkad dramas as he wanted to become an actor. However, because of bad financial conditions, he started taking tutions from Class 8. Alakh Pandey's parents had sold their house for his and his sister Aditi's education. He was a great student. In class 10, his marks were 91 percent. In Class 12, his marks were 93.5 percent.

An IIT aspirant, Alakh Pandey studied in Kanpur's Harcourt Butler Technical Institute. However, he dropped out of college after the third year. Alakh Pandey started making YouTube videos in 2017 from a small room in UP. During the pandemic, his videos became very successful. So much so that he started an ed-tech company that now employs more than 500 teachers and 100 technical people. He has over 1 crore subscribers on YouTube.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Basant Panchami 2024: 5 traditional yellow-coloured food recipes to make on this day

Meet man who donated huge amount for Ram Mandir, BJP has chosen him for Rajya Sabha, his massive net worth is...

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi hold meeting on Lok Sabha polls, seat sharing in INDIA bloc

Meet Paramjit Singh, man who gave CSK Skipper Dhoni his first sponsorship, he lives in...

Meet son of poor farmer who studied under tree, now owns Rs 185458 crore firm, is one of richest Indian with net worth..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE