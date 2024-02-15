Meet India’s richest teacher, took Rs 50000000 salary cut, first pay was just Rs 5000, he now earns Rs…

Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, is currently the richest teacher in India. Many may argue that the title is held by Byju Raveendran, however that is not the case. After the downfall of Byju’s, its finer net worth has also plummeted to Rs 830 crore, as per Forbes. That means with a net worth of more than Rs 2000 crore, Alakh Pandey is the richest teacher in India. Popular teacher and entrepreneur Alakh Pandey usually stays away from the limelight but he is now making it to the news as his annual remuneration has been revealed in the startup’s filing with MCA. As mentioned in a report by Inc42, Alakh Pandey took at Rs 50000000 cut from his FY2022 salary which stood at Rs 96000000. After the massive cut, Alakh Pandey’s in FY2023 stood at Rs 45700000. It is worth noting that Alakh Pandey's first salary was Rs 5000 which he earned after taking several tutions.

Alakh Pandey is founder of 101st unicorn company of India, PhysicsWallah. Although many know Alakh Pandey as a teacher who is known to make education fun, not many are aware that he wanted to become an actor. Born in Allahabad, Alakh Pandey used to participate in nukkad dramas as he wanted to become an actor. However, because of bad financial conditions, he started taking tutions from Class 8. Alakh Pandey's parents had sold their house for his and his sister Aditi's education. He was a great student. In class 10, his marks were 91 percent. In Class 12, his marks were 93.5 percent.

An IIT aspirant, Alakh Pandey studied in Kanpur's Harcourt Butler Technical Institute. However, he dropped out of college after the third year. Alakh Pandey started making YouTube videos in 2017 from a small room in UP. During the pandemic, his videos became very successful. So much so that he started an ed-tech company that now employs more than 500 teachers and 100 technical people. He has over 1 crore subscribers on YouTube.