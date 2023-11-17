Headlines

Meet Harvard alumnus appointed as director of Rs 1.41 lakh crore Mukesh Ambani company alongside Isha Ambani

With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Hitesh Kumar Sethia has an outstanding track record. He has been an executive for well-known corporations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the appointment of Isha Ambani, Hitesh Sethia and Anshuman Thakur as the directors of Jio Financial Services for 6 months on November 15. 

"This approval is valid only for six months from the date of this letter. In case the company fails to give effect to the proposal within this time frame, it will have to apply again with reasons for having failed to effect the change on the earlier occasion," the RBI letter to the company stated.

Hitesh Kumar Sethia:
Hitesh is a Harvard alumnus and a Chartered Accountant. Having worked at ICICI Bank for most of his career, he has extensive expertise in developing strategies, expanding markets, managing risks, developing teams internationally, and compliance.  In addition, he collaborated with ICICI Bank's operations in the UK, Hong Kong, Canada, and Germany.

With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Hitesh Kumar Sethia has an outstanding track record. He has been an executive for well-known corporations in North America, Europe, and Asia. 

In 2022, Sethia became the Head of Europe at the well-known firm McLaren Strategic Ventures. In this role, he oversaw the banking practice in key regions like the US, the Middle East, and India in addition to leading growth projects for McLaren Strategic Capital and McLaren Strategic Solutions.

Additionally, the appointment of Hitesh Kumar Sethia as RSIL's managing director and CEO for a three-year term had been authorized by the firm. 

