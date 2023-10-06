Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue's Chiggy Wiggy: 'Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

Meet Harvard graduate who leads Rs 2,60,000 crore firm as chairman and MD, his net worth is...

Sanjiv Bajaj, a member of the Bajaj family and the person in command of the 96-year-old Bajaj Group, which Rahul Bajaj has been leading since 1965.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

Due to the individuals running the empire, numerous industries have experienced significant expansion throughout the years. Whether it is Ratan Tata or Mukesh Ambani, numerous businesspeople have made significant contributions to the prosperity of the empires started by their fathers.

One such person is Sanjiv Bajaj, a member of the Bajaj family and the person in command of the 96-year-old Bajaj Group, which Rahul Bajaj has been leading since 1965. His sons Rajiv and Sanjiv Bajaj, who currently hold positions at the top of the Bajaj group's management, are carrying on his heritage.

Sanjiv Bajaj has been involved with the company since 1994 and now serves as the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv.

Who is Sanjiv Bajaj?

Sanjiv Bajaj is a member of the famous Bajaj family. Being the younger son of business billionaire Rahul Bajaj and the great-grandson of Jamnalal Bajaj, it was almost predetermined that he would join this legacy company. Sanjiv joined Bajaj Auto and started his profession after completing his education.

Sanjiv finished his mechanical engineering degree at the University of Pune before pursuing management degrees at Harvard Business School and manufacturing systems engineering at the University of Warwick. Bajaj began working at Bajaj Auto in 1994. While employed by Bajaj Auto, he performed a range of positions, including managing the company's financial, legal, and international business operations.

After Bajaj Auto was separated from Bajaj Finserv in 2007, Sanjiv was appointed managing director. He also became the chairman of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance in 2012, as well as the managing director of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited and vice chairman of Bajaj Finance. In 2023, he handled the launch of Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund in India.

He holds the positions of chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv. He received a five-year extension on his managing director position in May 2022. Sanjiv's wife, Shefali Bajaj, has a bachelor's in economics and commerce from Mumbai's St. Xavier's College and a master's in business administration from Switzerland.

Sanjiv Bajaj's estimated net worth

The Forbes estimates that his net worth as of 2023 is $4.4 billion or Rs 36,000 crore. Bajaj Finserv's market value was Rs 2.60 trillion (Rs 2.6 lakh crore) as of October 6, 2023.

