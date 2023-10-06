2023 Tata Harrier, Tata Safari unveiled: Bookings open at Rs 25,000, check variants and features

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Israel-Gaza Attack: Israel declares war after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets; many killed, hundreds injured

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

2023 Tata Harrier, Tata Safari unveiled: Bookings open at Rs 25,000, check variants and features

Customers can reserve their preferred twin SUV at any authorized Tata Motors dealership or on the corporate website starting today for just Rs 25,000.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The highly awaited new Harrier and Safari models are now accepting bookings, as per Tata Motors, the leading automaker in India. The new Harrier and Safari, which are poised to build on the outstanding success of their predecessors, incorporate cutting-edge technology, unsurpassed safety features, and a design philosophy that perfectly captures Tata Motors' commitment to innovation and quality.

Customers can reserve their preferred twin SUV at any authorized Tata Motors dealership or on the corporate website starting today for just INR 25,000. According to the official press release, the new Harrier and Safari are better than anticipated for this market because they were developed with a clearly defined Persona strategy. 

The innovative combination of personalized design, high-end features, cutting-edge technology, and great comfort makes the new Harrier stand as an unshakeable partner on one's road towards realizing customers's aspirations and going above and beyond. It is being offered in four distinct variants: SMART, PURE, ADVENTURE, and FEARLESS.

The new Harrier also offers a number of industry-first features, including Dual Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control, 7 Air Bags, Smart E-Shifter and Paddle Shifters, and ADAS with Adaptive Cruise Control.

The new Safari also represents Tata Motors' dedication to providing a sophisticated flagship vehicle and raises the stakes in the SUV industry. Through the use of luxurious materials and finishes in combination with cutting-edge digital controls, it promises an elevated level of luxury and comfort.

The new Safari will be offered in four variants: SMART, PURE, ADVENTURE, and ACCOMPLISHED, elevating this premium offering to respond to a variety of preferences and demands.

The new Safari provides its clients with a variety of improvements, making it a completely stacked product of choice. It is equipped with Bi-LED Projector Head Lamps, Gesture Controlled Power Tailgate, 31.24 cm Harman Infotainment system, Harman Advanced AudioworX with 13 JBL Modes, and R19 Alloys. The manufacturer will also be offering the new Harrier and the Safari in its #DARK avatars in response to client demand. 

READ | Meet IIT graduate Ramkripa Ananthan, woman who designed new Mahindra Thar, now designing Ola EVs

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man tries to sell sofa for Rs 76,000, but there's a problem, can you spot it?

World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

Hema Malini recalls 'embarrassing moment' with Dev Anand when she had to sit on his lap for song: 'I said I can't...'

Watch: Ravi Shastri outwits Babar Azam with 'Biryani' query, Pakistan captain reaction goes viral

DNA Explainer: What is Iron Dome missile defence system that helps Israel counter rocket attack from Palestine?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE