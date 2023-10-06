2023 Tata Harrier, Tata Safari unveiled: Bookings open at Rs 25,000, check variants and features

Customers can reserve their preferred twin SUV at any authorized Tata Motors dealership or on the corporate website starting today for just Rs 25,000.

The highly awaited new Harrier and Safari models are now accepting bookings, as per Tata Motors, the leading automaker in India. The new Harrier and Safari, which are poised to build on the outstanding success of their predecessors, incorporate cutting-edge technology, unsurpassed safety features, and a design philosophy that perfectly captures Tata Motors' commitment to innovation and quality.

Customers can reserve their preferred twin SUV at any authorized Tata Motors dealership or on the corporate website starting today for just INR 25,000. According to the official press release, the new Harrier and Safari are better than anticipated for this market because they were developed with a clearly defined Persona strategy.

The innovative combination of personalized design, high-end features, cutting-edge technology, and great comfort makes the new Harrier stand as an unshakeable partner on one's road towards realizing customers's aspirations and going above and beyond. It is being offered in four distinct variants: SMART, PURE, ADVENTURE, and FEARLESS.

The new Harrier also offers a number of industry-first features, including Dual Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control, 7 Air Bags, Smart E-Shifter and Paddle Shifters, and ADAS with Adaptive Cruise Control.

The new Safari also represents Tata Motors' dedication to providing a sophisticated flagship vehicle and raises the stakes in the SUV industry. Through the use of luxurious materials and finishes in combination with cutting-edge digital controls, it promises an elevated level of luxury and comfort.

The new Safari will be offered in four variants: SMART, PURE, ADVENTURE, and ACCOMPLISHED, elevating this premium offering to respond to a variety of preferences and demands.

The new Safari provides its clients with a variety of improvements, making it a completely stacked product of choice. It is equipped with Bi-LED Projector Head Lamps, Gesture Controlled Power Tailgate, 31.24 cm Harman Infotainment system, Harman Advanced AudioworX with 13 JBL Modes, and R19 Alloys. The manufacturer will also be offering the new Harrier and the Safari in its #DARK avatars in response to client demand.

READ | Meet IIT graduate Ramkripa Ananthan, woman who designed new Mahindra Thar, now designing Ola EVs