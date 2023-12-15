Meet first Indian woman chef, who has won two Michelin Stars, her net worth is...

The current menu at Gaa is an “explosion of flavours, textures, and ingredients; all inspired by the limitless cuisines of India”.

At the Michelin Guide ceremony in Thailand, the prestigious culinary guide regarded as the highest honour in the culinary world, was bestowed upon Gaa in Bangkok.

Chef Garima Arora is the first female Indian cook to receive not one, but two Michelin stars.

As per the Michelin Guide's official website, Gaa in Bangkok as traditional on the outside and contemporary on the inside. "Gaa's location mirrors chef Garima Arora's exquisite cooking: old-school at heart, transformed with modern techniques and presentation," it explains.

The current menu at Gaa is an “explosion of flavours, textures, and ingredients; all inspired by the limitless cuisines of India”. This menu in its many little bites, combining traditional Indian cooking techniques with local ingredients, promises to take you through a journey into the heart of India in a new and unexpected way, the guide mentioned.

Garima is from Mumbai. Her passion for cooking started when she was young as she used to help her mother in the Kitchen.

She had a variety of experiences along the way, beginning with work at various restaurants in India and abroad. She worked at prominent establishments including The Oberoi hotel chain and Bangkok's Gaggan, a Michelin-starred restaurant, thanks to her commitment and passion.

Garima opened Gaa in Bangkok, a three-storey restaurant in April 2017. She skillfully fuses contemporary tasting menus with conventional Indian cooking methods at Gaa, creating a symphony of flavours that mesmerizes diners.

This noteworthy accomplishment was a turning point for women in the culinary industry as well as a testament to Garima's talent. She made history by receiving the renowned Michelin Star as the first Indian woman chef. The following year, she was selected Asia's Best Female Chef of the Year by World's 50 Best Restaurants. Her restaurant Gaa in Bangkok was ranked No. 16 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2019.

Garima Arora, a symbol of empowerment, keeps breaking down barriers and demonstrating that anyone can achieve success at the top with hard work, ability, and a clear vision. As per various media reports, her net worth is estimated at Rs 40 Crore.