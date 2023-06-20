Meet first Indian to own Rolls-Royce Cullinan and it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Singhania

UAE-based Indian businessman Sohan Roy created history in 2018 when he became the first Indian in the world to own Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Sohan Roy, who is the CEO of Aries Group, bought Rolls Royce Cullinan as a wedding anniversary gift to his wife Abhini Sohan. .

"I have always been an admirer of Rolls-Royce. I have been thinking of gifting something special to my wife Abhini Sohan on our 25th wedding anniversary, and was searching for something unique. The Cullinan met my expectations and I booked it straight away," Sohan Roy had then said to India Today.

Sohan Roy’s wife Abhini Sohan is MD of Aries Interiors, which has its headquarter in UAE.

Sohan Roy is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Aries Group of Companies. Sohan Roy started his career as a Marine engineer and launched Aries Marine & Engineering Services in 1998.

Sohan Roy has also directed the film DAM999 and Aries Group has taken over Vismayas Max studio complex of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

He is the founder-director of Concept Indywood, Founder President of Indywood Billionaires Club.

Rolls Royce Cullinan is named after the largest gem-quality rough diamond found in the world ever. The luxurious car is positioned between Rolls Royce Ghost and Rolls Royce Phantom.

Rolls Royce Cullinan was launched in May 2018. It comes packed with a twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine producing 563 hp of power at 5,000 rpm and 850 nm of torque at 1,600 rpm.