Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet first Indian to own Rolls-Royce Cullinan and it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Singhania

Sohan Roy is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Aries Group of Companies and he has started his career as a Marine engineer and launched Aries Marine & Engineering Services in 1998.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

Meet first Indian to own Rolls-Royce Cullinan and it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Singhania
Meet first Indian to own Rolls-Royce Cullinan and it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Singhania

UAE-based Indian businessman Sohan Roy created history in 2018 when he became the first Indian in the world to own Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Sohan Roy, who is the CEO of Aries Group, bought Rolls Royce Cullinan as a wedding anniversary gift to his wife Abhini Sohan. .

"I have always been an admirer of Rolls-Royce. I have been thinking of gifting something special to my wife Abhini Sohan on our 25th wedding anniversary, and was searching for something unique. The Cullinan met my expectations and I booked it straight away," Sohan Roy had then said to India Today.

Sohan Roy’s wife Abhini Sohan is MD of Aries Interiors, which has its headquarter in UAE.

Sohan Roy is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Aries Group of Companies. Sohan Roy started his career as a Marine engineer and launched Aries Marine & Engineering Services in 1998.

Sohan Roy has also directed the film DAM999 and Aries Group has taken over Vismayas Max studio complex of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

He is the founder-director of Concept Indywood, Founder President of Indywood Billionaires Club.

Rolls Royce Cullinan is named after the largest gem-quality rough diamond found in the world ever. The luxurious car is positioned between Rolls Royce Ghost and Rolls Royce Phantom.

Rolls Royce Cullinan was launched in May 2018. It comes packed with a twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine producing 563 hp of power at 5,000 rpm and 850 nm of torque at 1,600 rpm.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident probe: CBI seals house of ‘missing’ junior engineer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.