Meet Dinesh Vasu Das, Indian-origin man to be honored for successful COVID-19 vaccination in Singapore

Dinesh Vasu Das, the director of the Crisis and Operations Group of Singapore's Health Ministry, has been recognized for his outstanding efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be awarded the Public Service Star (COVID-19) for his contribution to the nationwide vaccination program.

Dinesh credits the success of the program to the hardworking and dedicated team he had the privilege of leading. He emphasized the importance of quickly setting up vaccination centers and making the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available as soon as possible in order to effectively control the spread of the virus.

Providing 1.7 crore coronavirus vaccines to the country over the past three years is Dinesh's greatest achievement, and he is proud of the efforts made to ensure that the virus had minimal impact on the lives of Singaporeans.

In addition to Dinesh, Carolyn Yang, president of the Singapore Shipping Association and vice-president of the International Chamber of Shipping, will also be honored for her contributions to the country's coronavirus vaccine program, SeaVax. Yang's efforts have played a crucial role in the successful rollout of the vaccine program in Singapore.

Overall, the efforts of both Dinesh and Yang have greatly impacted the fight against the pandemic in Singapore and have played a vital role in protecting the health and well-being of its citizens. They are truly deserving of the Public Service Star (COVID-19) award and serve as an inspiration to others.