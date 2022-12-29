Search icon
This company to fine employees Rs 1 lakh if they disturb co-workers on holidays; details

The company said employees on holidays are not able to enjoy their time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 11:29 PM IST

This policy is applicable on everyone, including senior management (Representational)

In corporate culture in India, there is nothing unusual about receiving work-related calls, messages and emails during week-offs and holidays. Even if irritating, most employees feel obliged to revert. What if we told you there is one company that has decided to exact a fine of Rs 1 lakh on employees who send any work-related communication to those on holidays? That company is Dream 11.

Dream 11 has come up with a new policy for its employees that prohibits contacting employees when they are on leave or on holidays. The Indian tech company has clearly prohibited its management to send email, slack message or WhatApp chat.

Under the policy, the company wants those who want to unplug remain unplugged during holidays. The company wants the employees to devote their personal time to their family, friends and to rejuvenate.

If any employee contacts an employee for any work-related query, he/she will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the company said. This policy is applicable on everyone, including senior management.

