Meet Chandubhai Virani, man who almost had no money, built Rs 4,000 crore company

Headlines

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

'Carry Minati did not ask...: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast reacts to roasting video; here's what happened

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

'Carry Minati did not ask...: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast reacts to roasting video; here's what happened

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

AI reimagines Bollywood actresses as Barbie

India vs Pakistan Head to Head Records and Stats in Asia Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Chandubhai Virani, man who almost had no money, built Rs 4,000 crore company

From poverty to a Rs 4,000 crore potato wafer empire, know Chandubhai Virani's success journey.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 08:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chandubhai Virani's life is a remarkable tale of triumph against all odds. Born into a modest family, he faced financial struggles right from his early years. At the age of 15, Chandubhai and his family moved to Dhundoraji, hoping for a fresh start with the support of their father's meager savings.

Alongside his two brothers, Meghjibhai and Bhikhubhai, Chandubhai was entrusted with Rs 20,000 to start anew. They embarked on an agricultural products and farm equipment business in Rajkot, but fate had different plans. The venture collapsed within two years, plunging the family into further hardships.

In a desperate bid to make ends meet, Chandubhai took up multiple odd jobs, from working at a canteen in Astron Cinema to sticking posters and repairing torn seats for a meager salary. Financial strain pushed them to the edge, forcing them to flee from their rented accommodation due to unpaid rent. Chandubhai, however, managed to repay the dues later.

Despite these trials, Chandubhai's perseverance paid off when he and his brothers secured a contract worth Rs 1,000 per month, based on their exceptional work at the canteen.

It was during this time that Chandubhai noticed the demand for wafers at the theatre. He sensed a business opportunity and decided to try his luck in the wafer industry. With a small capital of Rs 10,000, he set up a makeshift shed in his courtyard and began experimenting with chips.

The response to his homemade chips was overwhelming, not only within the theatre but also beyond its confines. Encouraged by this success, Chandubhai established Gujarat's largest potato wafer facility in Aji GIDC, Rajkot, in 1989, funded partially by modest revenues and a bank loan of around Rs 50 lakh.

In 1992, Chandubhai, along with his brothers, founded Balaji Wafers Private Ltd. The name of the company was inspired by a small glass idol of Lord Hanuman kept in their room. Over the years, Balaji Wafers thrived, expanding its presence with four factories across the country, boasting a capacity of 6.5 million kg of potatoes and 10 million kg of namkeen per day.

The journey was not without its challenges, but Chandubhai's determination and vision made him a potato wafer mogul. As of FY21, Balaji Wafers' revenue reportedly stood at a staggering Rs 4,000 crore. Despite receiving a buyout offer worth the same amount, Chandubhai chose to stay true to his roots and declined it.

Today, Balaji Wafers employs 5,000 individuals, with an impressive 50 percent of the workforce comprising women. Chandubhai's success story serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us that with dedication and resilience, one can rise from humble beginnings to great heights of achievement.

Read more: Meet Punit Renjen, from leaving school due to financial troubles to becoming global CEO of Deloitte

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the woman, who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, challenging Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Train catches fire, all passengers safe

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

'My face looks f**ked up': Urfi Javed gets under eye-fillers after being trolled, says 'even makeup can't hide my...'

Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor set hearts aflutter with dazzling dance moves in latest track, Dilon Ki Doriyan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE