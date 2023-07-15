Meet Punit Renjen, from leaving school due to financial troubles to becoming global CEO of Deloitte

From rags to riches: Punit Renjen's Inspiring Journey to Global CEO of Deloitte will surely inspire you.

Success doesn't come easy; it requires dedication, hard work, and unwavering belief in oneself. Punit Renjen, the Global CEO of Deloitte, embodies this philosophy, having climbed the corporate ladder from an associate consultant to the pinnacle of his profession. Born and raised in Rohtak, Haryana, Punit Renjen's journey is a testament to perseverance and the refusal to give up.

Punit Renjen leads Deloitte, a renowned firm providing audit, tax, legal, and consulting services to private firms worldwide. His remarkable rise to the top serves as a valuable lesson that there are no shortcuts to success in the professional world; it can only be achieved through consistent effort and unwavering commitment.

Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, Punit faced financial hardships that forced him to leave school. However, his thirst for knowledge persisted, and he pursued his degree from a college in Rohtak. In 1984, Punit was awarded the prestigious "Rotary Scholarship," which paved his way to the United States, where he pursued his master's degree. Throughout his college years, he sat in the front row with a tape recorder to overcome the challenge of understanding the American accent, ensuring he didn't miss a single word.

Punit's journey took a transformative turn when he was recognized as one of the top 10 students in a regional publication, catching the attention of a Deloitte partner. This encounter led to a pivotal meeting, securing Punit a position at Deloitte in 1989. Diligently and persistently, Punit advanced in his career, ultimately becoming the CEO of Deloitte in 2015. He etched his name in history as the first person of Asian descent to lead one of the Big Four global professional services firms. His leadership proved instrumental in driving Deloitte's revenue growth, propelling the company to unprecedented success. In 2019, he was reappointed for a second four-year term as Deloitte Global CEO and was subsequently appointed Global CEO Emeritus in 2022.

Despite his global achievements, Punit Renjen remains deeply connected to his roots. He recognizes the importance of staying grounded and draws strength from his Indian heritage. In a heartfelt tweet, he expressed his pride in his roots and how his journey has reinforced his determination to keep learning and growing.

Under Punit’s tenure the company reported aggregate global revenue of US$59.3 billion for the fiscal year 2022, a 19.6 per cent increase in local currency from fiscal year 2021.

Rohtak, the place where he was born and raised, holds a special place in Punit's heart. Even after living in the United States for over three decades, he maintains a close bond with his hometown. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck India, Punit and Deloitte implemented a healthcare plan in Haryana, providing assistance to households and remote villages. They established a three-tiered medical infrastructure utilizing AASHA and Anganwadi personnel, showcasing their commitment to serving communities in need.

Currently residing in Portland, Oregon, Punit Renjen lives with his wife and son, exemplifying the harmonious blend of personal and professional success. His journey from Rohtak to becoming a global leader inspires countless individuals, reminding them that with determination, hard work, and a steadfast commitment to personal growth, anything is possible.

